Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was elated to see Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne pay a visit to the Astros on Tuesday night before their game against the San Francisco Giants.

Bregman has been a lifelong fan of Lil Wayne, also known as Lil Weezy, and listens to his music before games. Meeting him in person before the game was the icing on the cake for Bregman.

The Louisiana-born rapper stopped by Minute Maid Park to say hello to the team before his "Welcome to Tha Carter" tour stop at Houston's House of Blues later that evening.

The Houston Astros' official Twitter account posted a video of Alex Bregman greeting Lil Wayne, captioning it with "Lil Weezy checkin’ in 👀".

MLB fans were ecstatic to see the two in one frame, describing it as a thrilling experience.

"Game recognize game" - one fan said.

"Breggy got hood tendencies confirmed" - said another.

"lil wayne really love sports" - said one fan.

"legend is a fan of the stros" - one said.

"See even lil Wayne a Houston Astros fan" - one fan said.

"He looks like any other guy excited about meeting Breggie! 🥰 " - one fan commented.

"2 of my all time favorites." - one said.

"He's still of the greatest rappers in the 21st century 🐐" - one claimed.

"Weezy blessed us repeat incoming" - said another.

"G.O.A.T is just checkin in on the Astros ⭐" - said one.

Alex Bregman's MLB Career

San Francisco Giants v Houston Astros HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 03: Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros hits a two run home run in the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park on May 03, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Alex Bregman was drafted by the Houston Astros in 2015. He made his MLB debut in 2016.

In 2017, Bregman won the 2017 World Series with the Astros. In 2018, he was titled as an All-Star player. Bregman bagged the MVP title in the 2018 All-Star Game. In 2019, he was once again elected as an All-Star. In the same year, he also won the Silver Slugger Award.

In 2022, he won his second World Series, becoming the all-time leader in post-season home runs.

In Wednesday's game against the Giants, Bregman went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and one run. He hit two home runs for the Astros, which was his fourth this season.

