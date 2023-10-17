Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros find themselves in a rare position, with their backs against the ropes during the postseason. The reigning World Series champions find themselves down 2-0 to their in-state rivals, the Texas Rangers, in the American League Championship Series.

Now, after dropping the first two games of the series, the ALCS will move to Arlington, where the Texas Rangers will have home field advantage. Although it is a best-of-seven series, Dusty Baker knows that they cannot wait for their fortunes to turn, and drastic changes may need to occur.

This has forced Baker to make the difficult decision to "temporarily" drop the struggling Kyle Tucker lower in the batting lineup. One of the best players on the squad, Tucker has been a shell of himself during the series, which has led to his demotion.

While this type of maneuver is commonplace in the postseason, it's the way that Baker described the move that has plenty of fans talking. The 74-year-old manager said that the move would only be "temporary", something that fans instantly clung to.

Many have taken aim at Dusty Baker by saying that the temporary demotion may only last for two more games if the team cannot get it together. Others have even gone as far as to say that Baker will find himself on the move soon if the team is eliminated by the Texas Rangers.

Dusty Baker has made headlines throughout the postseason for his odd responses to the media

This is not the first time this week that the Houston Astros manager has generated confused laughs among fans. Earlier this week, Baker raised a few eyebrows when asked about the illness that had been bothering Astros superstar Yordan Alvarez.

It was reported that Alvarez was dealing with a headache and stomach ache as the result of a virus. However, when asked about it, instead of saying yes or no, Baker made an odd comment saying that not only did Yordan Alvarez have a virus, but everyone did, including himself.

