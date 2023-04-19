Astros fans furious with Dusty Baker over Yainer Diaz mismanagement: "It's ridiculous at this point"

The Houston Astros suffered another defeat on Tuesday night and fans are all asking the same question: Why was Yainer Diaz left on the bench? In a roller coaster of a season so far for the Astros, they once again failed to string together back-to-back victories after falling 4-2 at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays. What has left fans more frustrated is manager Dusty Baker's management of their young star Yainer Diaz.

Diaz was one of the top prospects for the Astros heading into 2023. However, it seems that he does not yet have the manager's trust to perform in high-pressure situations. The Dominican catcher was named the Astros organization's Minor League Player of the Year in 2022 and fans were excited to see him in the major leagues after being named on the opening day roster. However, things have been disappointing for Diaz so far after getting limited chances to prove himself.

Yainer Diaz has only featured in seven games for the Astros so far this season. In 18 at-bats, he has managed an average of .222, with 4 runs and 2 RBIs. Fans and analysts believe that Diaz is a weapon for the Astros who can add significant firepower to their batting lineup. However, they have been disappointed so far due to the manager's unwillingness to play him.

The latest example of that came in Tuesday night's game against the Blue Jays. Manager Dusty Baker decided to go with Corey Julks as the designated hitter and put Jake Meyers after him. This left many fans disappointed. Others believe that it was the wrong call for Martin Maldonado to lead off the eighth inning. Whatever their opinion, they were quick to create a buzz on social media.

"Seriously have to ask Dusty what Yainer Diaz did to him. It’s ridiculous at this point," tweeted one fan. "Dusty Baker loves to ruin people's desire to watch games," wrote another.

Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart Blue Jays beat the Astros, 4-2, dropping them to 8-10. Blue Jays beat the Astros, 4-2, dropping them to 8-10.

Aaron Marak @AaronMarak2010 @brianmctaggart Brian you seriously have to ask Dusty what Yainer Diaz did to him. It’s ridiculous at this point. @brianmctaggart Brian you seriously have to ask Dusty what Yainer Diaz did to him. It’s ridiculous at this point.

David R. Love @Davlove1987 @brianmctaggart Wouldn't replacing Yordan at second with Bannon be a better option in the 8th so you could have Hensley available as a PH with the bottom of the lineup coming up in the 9th? If Bannon's spot came up in the 9th Diaz could hit for him. Just curious about that decision. @brianmctaggart Wouldn't replacing Yordan at second with Bannon be a better option in the 8th so you could have Hensley available as a PH with the bottom of the lineup coming up in the 9th? If Bannon's spot came up in the 9th Diaz could hit for him. Just curious about that decision.

DrSeabear @DrSeabear Senile dusty baker is letting Jake M___rs bat here while corey julks and yainer diaz waste on the bench Senile dusty baker is letting Jake M___rs bat here while corey julks and yainer diaz waste on the bench

StrosTalk @TalkStros Oh and Dusty will finally pinch hit Yainer Diaz against one of the best closers in baseball just to deflate the youngsters' stats because Dusty tends to despise his new guys. Oh and Dusty will finally pinch hit Yainer Diaz against one of the best closers in baseball just to deflate the youngsters' stats because Dusty tends to despise his new guys.

Jock Thompson @JOCKatHQ Most minor league observers and Astros front office staff like Yainer Diaz.



But from everything I've seen, Dusty Baker doesn't. One way or another, they should figure this out. If the team doesn't want use him, they should send him down. And consider trading him. Most minor league observers and Astros front office staff like Yainer Diaz.But from everything I've seen, Dusty Baker doesn't. One way or another, they should figure this out. If the team doesn't want use him, they should send him down. And consider trading him.

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane Dusty Baker going with Cesar Salazar as the pinch hitter for Maldonado in the 9th ahead of Yainer Diaz, begging the question, why is Diaz in the big leagues? Dusty Baker going with Cesar Salazar as the pinch hitter for Maldonado in the 9th ahead of Yainer Diaz, begging the question, why is Diaz in the big leagues?

Yainer Diaz will hope to get his chance to shine as the MLB season progresses

There is no doubting the talent that youngster Yainer Diaz possesses. He is one of the top prospects in the MLB and looks primed to have a successful career ahead. While fans are quick to complain about Diaz being on the bench, there may be several reasons for that, which is not clear to the public. Ultimately, the Astros manager is in the position to make the final call.

