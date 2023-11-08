Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown has assured fans that the front office's search for a manager is still on and that they are getting close to reaching a decision.

The GM spoke to reporters at the MLB GM meeting on Tuesday and shared some updates on their search for a skipper. The Houston side previously showed interest in Craig Counsell before he signed with the Chicago Cubs, which opened up a world of new possibilities.

Brown now has one of the biggest decisions to make since taking office in Houston: hire a manager to replace the legendary Dusty Baker. The Astros GM confirmed on Tuesday that current bench coach Joe Espada is the only internal candidate being considered for the position.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While he was tight-lipped about other candidates under consideration, it is worth noting that Espada is also attracting interest from the likes of the Brewers, who are now left without a skipper.

Nonetheless, Brown told reporters that they are close to making a decision on the team's next manager:

“We’re making progress, and we feel like we’re getting closer. We’re not going to rush because we want to do a thorough process, but we’re making progress.”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dana Brown is a season-long MLB executive who has been around the game for over three decades now. He started his career as a minor league coach and a scout for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1994 and went on to join the Washington Nationals after that.

Brown was hired as the Blue Jays' assistant in 2010 before moving to the Braves for a few years. He was named the Astros' general manager ahead of the 2023 season.

Astros GM Dana Brown says Joe Espada will not be allowed to coach other teams before his decision

When Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown spoke to reporters on Tuesday, he spoke highly of current bench coach Joe Espada, who is the only internal candidate for the role of manager. While refusing to name other candidates, Brown said that Espada will not be allowed to speak with other MLB teams until the interview process is complete, as some reports of interest from other teams have surfaced.

However, the latest reports suggest that it might not be in Brown's power to decide who speaks with Espada since his contract with the Astros expired last month. It is an interesting update, as the Milwaukee Brewers are also looking for a skipper, and Espada might already be in talks with them.