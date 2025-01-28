Astros Hot Stove Rumors: Houston to target former All-Star as Alex Bregman decision looms

The Houston Astros have been the team to watch this past week as it has been at the forefront of MLB headlines seemingly every day. Houston might hold the keys for one of the most significant free agency moves yet to happen, whether or not Alex Bregman will be back in the same uniform next season.

Astros general manager Dana Brown was asked about Alex Bregman this past weekend. He said that the team has not closed the door on a potential reunion. While there is a chance that Houston could still look to bring the two-time World Series champion, the team has reportedly expressed interest in another former All-Star as a potential pivot option.

According to MLB insider Chandler Rome, Houston has been looking into versatile infielder Jorge Polanco as a potential replacment for Bregman in the lineup.

While Polanco may not have the resume of Alex Bregman, he has been a proven talent in Major League Baseball and could provide the team with some flexibility on defense with his ability to play both shortstop and second base.

It was a bit of a down season for Jorge Polanco in 2024, however, he could be an intriguing low-risk, high-reward signing for Houston. In 118 games with the Seattle Mariners last season, the one-time All-Star posted a .213 batting average with 16 home runs, 45 RBIs and a career-low .651 OPS.

The interest in Polanco does not eliminate the Houston Astros from potentially bringing Alex Bregman back into the fold. However, given the lack of progress in negotiations, it is wise for the team to look at backup options.

Houston Astros traded Ryan Pressly to the Chicago Cubs, which could make an impact on a potential Alex Bregman reunion

Houston made a significant move that will only stoke the fire over a potential Bregman return. The team sent relief pitcher Ryan Pressly to the Chicago Cubs, removing his $14 million salary from the payroll, which could potentially go toward the ongoing Alex Bregman negotiations.

The team has already acquired the likes of Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes this offseason, filling the open spots in the infield, which could allow Houston to move on from Bregman without too much panic. Add in Jorge Polanco to that mix and the Houston Astros could be a serious contender in the American League in 2025.

