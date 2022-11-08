Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. was overwhelmed after the big World Series win and enjoyed the celebration with his daughter.

McCullers Jr. was heard saying:

“A lot more of us have kids now. And I think it just hits a little differently. Winning it, getting to celebrate with them, is just something else,” reports Paper City.

McCullers Jr. was also proud of their victory.

“I think we’ve proven that we’re an extremely dominant force in this era of baseball. And that’s all you can judge yourself on.”

Here’s the celebration video.

"Dancing on our own." – Lance McCullers Jr.

This is what McCullers Jr. posted on the occasion of Father’s Day. He’s seen enjoying an adorable moment with his daughter.

"My greatest blessing #happyfathersday" – Lance McCullers Jr.

McCullers Jr. and Kara started dating in 2012 and married in 2015.

Lance McCullers Jr. made his MLB debut in 2015

Soon after making his debut in 2015, McCullers Jr. became an All-Star in 2017.

"All my life, been grindin all my life! ❄️❄️❄️❄️ #htown #thatslowgrind #iceclan #comeback2020"– Lance McCullers Jr

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander also shared a beautiful father-daughter moment with his four-year-old girl Genevieve.

In an adorable video, he is seen hugging his daughter tightly.

"What a beautiful and emotional moment for@JustinVerlander with his daughter" – FOX Sports: MLB

In Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night, the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to reclaim first place in baseball. This was their first triumph since 2017. Yordan Alvarez delivered a strong swing that did the trick.

Houston Astros World Series Parade

Two years after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games, the electronic sign-stealing controversy threatened to cast suspicion on every choice the team made and most surely on its executives.

