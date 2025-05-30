Astros manager announces major update on Yordan Alvarez’s return timeline

Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez remains sidelined for the 2025 season due to lingering inflammation in his right hand. The 27-year-old was initially expected to return after a brief stint on the 10-day injured list, but he has yet to resume action.

Astros manager Joe Espada recently provided a significant update on Alvarez’s status. According to The Athletic's Chandler Rome, the team is bringing in minor league pitchers to throw live batting practice to Alvarez.

If he performs well against live pitching, his return could be near. Speaking about the approach, Espada said:

“That means that, once he’s ready, we’re not going to need a rehab assignment. That will be his way to check that box and be ready for games.”

On Thursday, Yordan Alvarez hit against a pitching machine and showed positive results. Speaking about his progress, Astros manager Joe Espada said (via AP News):

“He’s getting really close. This is the best I’ve seen him and this is the best he’s felt. So, really good news.”

Last year, Alvarez had a strong season, appearing in 147 games. He recorded a .308 batting average with 35 home runs, 86 RBIs, 69 walks, and 88 runs scored.

Yordan Alvarez expresses his frustration over injury struggles

So far in the 2025 season, Yordan Alvarez has appeared in 29 games, batting .210 with three home runs and 18 RBIs. Speaking about his delayed return, he said:

“Obviously… it’s been a little bit frustrating being on the IL because of my hand. This is not a secret how difficult it is for a hitter to be dealing with hand pain. I’ve played hurt before, but obviously now with inflammation it’s a little bit different.”

“This is something delicate. I could have returned before but as soon as we saw the hand and how it reacted because of the inflammation, that’s why it’s been a little bit more time than I anticipated.”

Despite Alvarez’s absence, the Astros have been holding strong, winning their last two games against the Athletics. They currently sit second in the AL West, behind the Seattle Mariners, with a 30–25 record.

