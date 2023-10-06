Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros will play host to the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, Oct. 7, for the opening game of the American League Division Series. The reigning World Series champions will enter the matchup as the betting favorites, however, if the team was to overlook its opponents, it could be a costly miscalculation.

It remains to be seen if any of the Houston Astros players are underestimating the Minnesota Twins, however, there is one member of the team who is not making that mistake: Dusty Baker. The 74-year-old manager has been around baseball for decades and knows the threat the Twins pose.

"Dusty Baker talks about the @astros ALDS matchup with the Twins. Don't miss Astros Playoff Postgame Shows presented by DOGGETT following each game only on Space City Home Network" - @SpaceCityHN

The three-time Manager of the Year Award winner acknowledged many of the strengths of the Minnesota Twins, and the danger they could pose to the Houston Astros.

“They’ve got good pitching, they’ve got good defense, they’ve got a number of left-handed hitters, which poses a problem. They’ve got a good manager. I mean, they’re a good team.”

If the Astros believe that the Twins don't pose a threat to their postseason run, they would be ignoring the history between the two clubs. During the 2023 campaign, Minnesota won four of the six matchups with Houston, suggesting it may have what it takes to dethrone the reigning champions.

Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros will be tasked with taking on their former star Carlos Correa

After the Minnesota Twins swept the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card Series, the talk of the week has been the fact that the Houston Astros will be taking on their former All-Star Carlos Correa.

"You know he's gonna have an impact at some point... when the lights shine brightest, this guy shows up." @markdero7 has his eyes on Carlos Correa ahead of the Twins vs. Astros ALDS clash. #WeBelieveinTC | #MLBCentral" - @MLBNetwork

Correa, who helped the Houston Astros win the World Series in 2017 (sign-stealing scandal included), will return to Minute Maid Park on Saturday with his new team. After joining the Minnesota Twins as a free agent after the 2021 season, Correa will now be tasked with carrying his new squad over his old one if they hope to reach the World Series for the first time since 1991.