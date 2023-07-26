Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker expressed his happiness to have two of his injured stars back to fitness as they make their final push for a postseason spot. Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve are both expected to make their return from injury for the series finale against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

The Astros are currently in second place in their division and a win on Wednesday would not only mean a series win but would put them level with the Rangers in top spot.

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez has been out of action for over a month due to a right oblique injury and his return will no doubt be a huge boost for the Houston team. At the same time, second baseman Jose Altuve has also been out of action since the beginning of the month due to a similar oblique injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As the Astros head into the most crucial period of the regular season, it would be a huge boost to have the two stars back in the lineup.

Manager Dusty Baker is no doubt more than happy to have his two stars returning from injury ahead of such a crucial period. In fact, Altuve is skipping rehab assignment in his attempt to be available for Wednesday's game.

The series finale against the Rangers could have a big effect on the entire AL West table and the Astros players know that they must win it to announce their intentions for the season.

"The cavalry is coming," said Dusty Baker.

Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart Astros beat the Rangers, 4-3. They're 1 game behind the Rangers in the AL West heading into Wednesday's series finale, which will feature ace Framber Valdez and (likely) the return of Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve.



"The cavalry is coming," Dusty Baker said.

Michael Shapiro @mshap2



- Jose Altuve says he’s ready to return to the field, hopes to play Wednesday



- Dusty Baker hopes Yordan Alvarez will return tomorrow. Seems like Alvarez will DH



Alvarez participated in batting practice today and also worked in the outfield Two health notes on the Astros- Jose Altuve says he’s ready to return to the field, hopes to play Wednesday- Dusty Baker hopes Yordan Alvarez will return tomorrow. Seems like Alvarez will DHAlvarez participated in batting practice today and also worked in the outfield pic.twitter.com/QKrx2dC0Qv

Dusty Baker likely to have Fraber Valdez leading the bullpen in pursuit of top spot in AL West

While the Houston Astros have already won the first two games of their series against the Texas Rangers, they will now look to finish the job and take top spot in their division. The Rangers had been in the lead over the past few weeks but the Astros have made a strong resurgence and the return of some of their stars could prove to be vital.

Left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez is expected to lead the Houston bullpen as they look for a sweep of the Texans. Moreover, the imminent return of Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve is encouraging news, not just for the fans but for their teammates as well.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!