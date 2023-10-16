The Houston Astros are continuing to build on their success from last year. They had a dominant performance to win their second World Series title, with Dusty Baker as their manager. This season, they are determined to maintain their position as champions.

Houston is feeling confident about their chances of winning another title, and Baker shares their optimism. Since taking over as manager in 2020, Dusty has led the team to victory in the AL West Pennant in 2021, followed by winning the 2022 World Series against the Phillies.

Interstingly, during the 2022 postseason, Baker told reporters:

“If you’re going to win one [World Series], you might as well win two.”

With the team in contention again this year, Baker could achieve his goal. He also believes playing until the last day for bye helped players stay focused, according to Astros beat reporter Brian McTaggart's newsletter:

“You look at the Dodgers, you look at the Braves, they [clinched] two weeks prior to that and they had a layoff,” Dusty said.

Houston had a strong regular season with 90 wins, and are now making their way through the playoffs. Following their 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins, the team is now on track to securing their third World Series championship.

Last year, Houston dominated the AL West, sealing their place at the top with a full two weeks to spare in the regular season and managed to win their first seven postseason games.

Houston Astros performance in the 2023 postseason

In Game 1 of the ALDS, Justin Verlander led the Astros to a 6-4 win against the Minnesota Twins by keeping their offense scoreless in his six innings on the mound.

Houston quickly took the lead thanks to Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez before the Twins could get their first run. Jose Abreu also contributed with an RBI in the fifth inning during his first postseason game with the Astros.

In Game 2, the Twins secured a 6-2 victory over Houston. 29-year-old Houston ace Framber Valdez gave up a five-run lead to the Twins in just 4.2 innings. Despite Yordan Alvarez's homer in the eighth inning, the Twins maintained their lead to win the match.

The Houston Astros recorded an impressive 9-1 win against the Minnesota Twins in Game 3. The 26-year-old pitcher Cristian Javier held the Twins' offense scoreless for the first five innings.

Kyle Tucker and Jose Abreu quickly took the lead in the first inning, while Alex Bregman extended the lead with a home run and a single. Yordan Alvarez and Jose Abreu finished the game strong with home runs.

In a close-call situation in Game 4, Houston defeated the Twins 3-2. Jose Urquidy pitched for 5.2 innings and allowed two runs. Although Royce Lewis scored the first run for the Twins, Michael Brantley quickly caught up with a homer in the second inning. Jose Abreu then took the lead for Houston with a 2-run homer in the fourth.

Although the Twins tried to take over the scoreboard with Edouard Julien's solo homer, it was too late.

During the first game of the ALCS, the Astros offense failed to take the lead despite impressive pitching by Justin Verlander, who had a 1.42 ERA in 6.2 innings. Jonah Heim, the catcher for Texas, quickly took the first RBI with a single in the second inning, and Leody Taveras secured the lead with a solo homer in the fifth inning, resulting in a 2-0 score that the Astros were unable to overcome.