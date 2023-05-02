Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has suggested that the World Baseball Classic could be among the reasons for some players' underwhelming returns this season.

The Astros had several players from their team participate in the WBC, which was held during the preseason this year. Many of the players who have played in the tournament have suffered injuries in recent weeks, while others have struggled to find their best form this season.

While Houston has made a decent start to the MLB season, manager Dusty Baker believes that some players are struggling due to fatigue from the WBC. They also have a few injured players who have been in action since the WBC. In a recent interview, Baker said:

“I just hate to think that some of our guys, especially the Latin guys, went to the WBC, are coming up lame and I’m just hoping that wasn’t part of the cause and the problem.”

The WBC is the premier tournament for international baseball, which is held once every four years. The tournament features some of the biggest names in baseball and many of them are players in the MLB. It takes place during the month before the start of the regular MLB season, while teams are in their preseason preparations.

This year, the Astros had 14 players who took part in the 2023 WBC, representing seven different countries. More than any other country, there were six Dominican players from the Astros roster while others represented the US, Venezuela, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Some of them include big names like Jeremy Pena, Bryan Abreu and Kyle Tucker.

The Houston Astros have several players injured and the list keeps growing

The WBC is known for its high level of competition and intensity, which can be both physically and mentally taxing for players.

Many players who take part in the tournament have struggled in the MLB season in the past, and it is important for teams to manage their players in an economical way.

Mexican pitcher Jose Urquidy was the latest Astros player to be added to the injury list who had also played in the WBC. Other names include Jose Altuve and Luis Garcia, who are both big names that Dusty Baker is missing.

In light of Baker's comments, it is important for teams to manage their players closely throughout the season and make sure that they get the rest they need in order to be fit to play throughout the season.

