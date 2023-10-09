In a highyl anticipared Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins, Carlos Correa emerged as a central figure, both as a tormentor and savior. The Twins, looking to even the series after dropping Game 1, got off to a strong start with Correa delivering an RBI double in the top of the first inning. The former Astros star wasted no time in making an impact against his old team.

"Houston ain’t so good without their trashcans now are they?!" - Mocked one fan.

However, the Astros had their chances to claw back into the game, especially in the bottom of the fourth inning. With runners on third and first and two outs, an opportunity loomed large for Houston to cut into the Twins’ lead. Unfortunately for the Astros, Chas McCormick struck out on three pitches, extinguishing the scoring opportunity and leaving the team in a 3-0 deficit.

Despite the early struggles, Astros pitcher Framber Valdez showed signs of settling in during the top of the fourth inning, delivering a much-needed 1-2-3 frame. The Astros’ defense also flashed brilliance, with Gold Gove shortstop Jeremy Peña making a dazzling play to secure an out in the top of the third inning.

As the game progressed, Twins shortstop Carlos Correa continued to be a thorn in the Astros’ side, smashing a two-run single in the top of the fifth to extend Minnesota’s lead to 5-0. The Astros faced a potential blowout, but reliever Phil Maton entered the game in the top of the fifth and managed to strand the bases loaded, preventing further damage.

"Rangers win. Astros lose today was a good day after all." - Tweeted another fan.

The seventh inning saw the Twins extend their lead even more after having the bases loaded securing one run. However, Carlos Correa was tagged out entering home by Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, preventing the scoreboard from marking 7-0.

At the bottom of the 8th inning, Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run home run bomb towards the left field off of Brock Stewart, effectively ending the Twins shutout ballgame. With the Astros now trailing by four, the crowd at Minute Maid Park erupted in cheers. However the Twins defense was able to stop Houston from scoring more runs heading into the ninth inning. The final result was 6-2.

The Astros missed a golden opportunity in the bottom of the fourth, and with the Twins extending their lead, Houston found themselves facing an uphill battle. With the series now tied at 1-1, both teams head into the crucial Game 3 in Minneapolis with everything to play for. The drama of the ALDS continues, promising more thrilling moments and unforgettable plays in this tightly contested matchup.