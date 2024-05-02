Astros News: Veteran pitcher Cristian Javier slated to begin minor-league assignment as club's injured rotation continues to return

The Houston Astros may soon be getting reinforcements as Cristian Javier is nearing a return to the MLB. The 27-year-old pitcher from the Dominican Republic has been sidelined since his placement on the 15-day IL retroactive to April 18 with a neck injury. Although he was eligible to return this weekend, he will instead begin a rehab assignment.

"Cristian Javier will go on a minor-league rehab assignment this weekend, Joe Espada said. Hunter Brown is the likely starter for Sunday against the Mariners" - @Chandler_Rome

According to Houston Astros manager Joe Espada, Cristian Javier will not rejoin the team's rotation this weekend, instead heading out on a minor league rehab assignment.

It remains to be seen how long Javier's rehab assignment will last. However, given the team's slow start to the year, they will hope that he will be ready sooner rather than later.

Prior to his injury, Javier had been excellent for the Houston Astros. Through 23.1 innings of work this season, the 2022 World Series champ has posted a 2-0 record with an impressive 1.54 ERA, 1.114 WHIP, and 18 strikeouts.

Currently, the Houston Astros sit dead last in the American League West with a disappointing 10-20 record. The impending return of Javier could go a long way for the Astros to turn their season around.

Cristian Javier will be the latest Astros starter to return to the rotation

Even though the Houston Astros have kicked off the 2024 campaign on the wrong foot, if they were looking for an excuse, they could pinpoint the health of their pitching staff. Aside from Javier, the club has several pitchers sitting on the injured list, including Luis Garcia, Lance McCullers Jr., and Jose Urquidy.

"Cristian Javier's impending return from injured list combined with return of Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez has rotation returning to normal." - @HoustonChron

The Houston Astros have recently enjoyed the return of future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, who has since pitched 17.1 innings. If the Astros can heat up at the plate, their pitching rotation should continue to get healthy and will undoubtedly help improve their overall record.

