  • Astros' No. 1 prospect Cam Smith makes feelings known about Cubs trade in Kyle Tucker deal

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified Mar 16, 2025 10:46 GMT
MLB: Houston Astros-Media Day - Source: Imagn
Astros' No. 1 prospect Cam Smith makes feelings known about Cubs trade in Kyle Tucker deal (Source: Imagn)

Houston Astros player Cam Smith recently opened up about being traded by the Chicago Cubs before the 2025 season. In Dec. 2024, the Astros acquired Smith along with third baseman Isaac Paredes and pitcher Hayden Wesneski in exchange for star right fielder Kyle Tucker.

Cam Smith was selected by the Cubs in the first round of the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft with the 14th overall pick. He later signed a $5.07 million bonus in July before being traded just months later.

In a recent interview with MLB Network, Smith expressed his surprise at the trade, saying:

“Yeah, so honestly. You know, I didn't even know it was possible to get traded that quick. I had just got drafted in July and I really didn't know the business side of it, but I found out quick I'd tell you that.”
“Carter Hawkins gave me a call and told me that I was traded to the Astros and kind of wish me good luck and then Dana Brown called me over here and he said welcome. Let's get you to the campus ASAP”

Last year in the minors, Cam Smith played for three teams: Single-A Myrtle Beach Pelicans, High-A South Bend Cubs and Double-A Tennessee Smokies. In total, he played 32 games, recording a .313 batting average, hitting seven homers, 24 RBIs and scoring 20 runs.

Third baseman Cam Smith discusses shift to right field

Last year, Cam Smith played third base in the minor leagues, but with Isaac Paredes already holding that position, the Cubs have decided to have him learn right field.

Discussing the transition, Smith said:

"It's honestly been fun… It's like I'm just playing fetch out there. The goal is just catch the ball. I feel like a kid… Definitely more laid back (in right field). It's not as intense as the hot corner. I have a lot of fun out there."
So far in spring training, Smith has 22 at-bats, scoring five runs with nine hits, two home runs and seven RBIs, while recording a .409 batting average. Before being drafted, he played in the Cape Cod Baseball League and played college baseball at Florida State University.

