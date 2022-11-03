Astros Pitching Rotation: A look at Houston's Pitching Depth Chart

The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies find themselves tied at two games apiece after the first four of the World Series. They have gotten to this point in different ways. The Phillies have been underdogs since the beginning and have slugged their way to within striking distance of a ring.

The Astros, on the other hand, have gotten to this point largely on the strength of their dominant pitching staff. They proved that once again in Game 4, with a combined no-hitter- their second such game of the 2022 MLB season.

Who is involved in the Astros pitching rotation?

The team has long been the model organization for pitching, helping Gerritt Cole, Zack Grienke, Dallas Keuchel, Mike Fiers and others unlock the best versions of themselves.

Their postseason rotation looks like this:

Justin Verlander

Framber Valdez

Lance McCullers Jr.

Cristian Javier

Postseason pitching rotations do not typically have five starters, but that role was played by Jose Urquidy often.

Their World Series bullpen, which has been lights out all postseason long, is made up of:

Bryan Abreau

Hunter Brown

Luis Garcia

Rafael Montero

Héctor Neris

Ryan Pressly

Ryne Stanek

Will Smith

José Urquidy

Thus far, though they have lost two games this series, the bullpen has once again been incredible. Through 14.1 World Series innings, the Astros' stellar bullpen has allowed a single earned run.

That run came on J.T. Realmuto's game-winning home run in the top of the 10th inning in Game 1.

Conversely, their starting rotation has struggled a bit. In Game 1, ace Justin Verlander gave up five earned runs in five innings en route to the loss.

In Game 3, Lance McCullers Jr. became the only player in World Series history to give up five home runs in a single game. He allowed seven earned runs in 4.1 innings of work.

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three

They will likely turn to Verlander tonight for Game 5 and follow him with Framber Valdez in Game 6. Should the series go to seven games, anything will likely be on the table, but Dusty Baker will probably start either McCullers Jr. or Javier on short rest.

