The Houston Astros have sorely missed Jose Altuve this season. They have had an underwhelming start to the 2023 season, going 9-10. The All-Star second baseman has not played a game for the Astros this season, so many fans and analysts believe his absence to be the reason behind the team's struggles.

Altuve suffered a broken thumb after a Daniel Bard pitch struck his hand during Venezuela's quarterfinal clash against Team USA. The Astros star had to undergo surgery on his thumb, which ruled him out of action for at least two months. However, there's good news for the defending World Series champions, as Altuve is on track to return soon based on his recovery so far.

Jose Altuve is a former American League MVP who has helped the Astros to two World Series titles. It would be an understatement to say that the Astros are missing him this season.

However, Altuve is well known for his ability to recover quickly from injuries, and reports say that his rehabilitation is on track. The Venezuelan had his forearm cast removed during the Astros' trip to Pittsburgh to face the Pirates.

He's now sporting a thumb cast, which means he's not hitting yet but able to do other rehabilitation exercises. The team's medical staff has said that he will be back sooner rather than later.

The Astros general manager has said that Altuve is doing well and that he's on track to be back in action sooner than originally expected. There's no doubting his importance to the team. One rival fan said:

“He makes them go.”

Houston Astros having roller coaster season without Jose Altuve

The Houston Astros have struggled for consistency in the 2023 MLB season, which is a huge difference from their usually consistent performances in the last few years. However, they will hope to have some consistency once Jose Altuve is back.

Altuve has had several ups and downs during his MLB career. He's still a consistent performer, with a batting average of .307. He has also built a reputation as a quick healer after recovering quickly from earlier injuries in his career and made a strong comeback each time.

Fans and teammates alike are now eagerly waiting for their star man to return and bring some much-needed stability to the team.

