"Astros have signed Lindsey Hill next" - Trevor Bauer's accuser Lindsey Hill sarcastically reacts to ex-Dodgers pitcher's contract rumors with Astros

As the rumors around Trevor Bauer and the Houston Astros continue to intensify, his accuser from three years ago, Lindsey Hill, chimed in with a sarcastic comment.

In July 2021, the then-LA Dodgers pitcher was accused of sexual harassment by Hill, following which he was suspended by MLB for two seasons. The case was settled in 2023 and Bauer has been gunning for a return to MLB since.

FAX Sports, a parody account, sparked a frenzy when it tweeted that Bauer had signed a deal with the Astros.

Reacting to the post, Hill said:

"Astros have signed Lindsey Hill next."

Trevor Bauer started his MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012 and soon grew into one of the best pitchers in the country. He won the NL Cy Young award with the Cincinnati Reds in 2020 and joined the Dodgers the following year.

However, his three-year contract with them was cut short after Lindsey Hill's accusations. Though he counter-sued and the two settled outside of court as per the NY Post, the situation led to his release by the Dodgers in January 2023.

After a year in Japan's NPB, Bauer joined Diablos Rojos del Mexico in the Mexican League and has been in impressive form. According to reports, the Houston Astros requested a private tryout with the pitcher, who threw a bullpen session for them on Friday. Rumors suggest the Houston side is willing to offer a one-year, league-minimum contract to the former Cy Young winner.

Trevor Bauer's cryptic social media post leaves Astros fans excited

Following his bullpen session with the Houston Astros on Friday, Trevor Bauer shared a video on social media where he picked an Astros hat from a collection of hats of all teams.

This has left Houston fans excited, as they believe that the former MLB pitcher has made a decision. However, despite all signs pointing towards a return for Bauer, there has not yet been any official news from the Astros front office.

