Astros star Alex Bregman gives nod of approval to popstar Usher's custom Chrome Jordan 4S sneakers during Super Bowl halftime show

Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros has become synonymous with his team's success in recent years. A two-time Silver Slugger, Bregman spent Super Bowl Sunday witnessing another sporting display.

Like many other observers, Bregman applauded R&B star Usher's half-time performance at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. The fifteen-minute performance featured an elaborate array of backup dancers as well as an appearance from Alicia Keys.

"@Jumpman23 and @Usher designed something special for the Super Bowl halftime show and @thesurgeon helped them put it all together" - complex sneakers

Cladding Usher's feet during the performance was a very special pair of shoes. Designed in tandem with Jordan sportswear, Usher's "Chrome" Jordan 4S drew quite a lot of attention.

If it had not been for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman's overtime touchdown, the shoes themselves might have stolen the show.

On his own personal Instagram page, Alex Bregman confirmed that he was one of the many fans in awe of Usher's style. The 29-year-old Houston Astros third baseman posted a story praising the footwear choice.

After becoming a father last year, Bregman's use of social media has increased. He often shares pictures of him and his wife, Reagan, and their son Knox, who was born in April 2022.

2023 was another solid hitting season for Bregman. Although the Astros failed to get past the Texas Rangers in the ALCS, Bregman hit .262/.363/.441 with 25 home runs and 98 RBIs on the season.

Next year, Bregman's five-year, $100 million deal with the Astros will expire, as will his teammate Jose Altuve's. Still in the prime of his career, Bregman will need to show his team why he is worth another handsome, multi-million contract.

Alex Bregman's long time in the spotlight gives him top-tier observational abilities

Although many could have easily not noticed Usher's shoes during the hectic performance, Bregman has obviously trained his eye to pick up on some of the finer details.

No stranger to big stages himself, Bregman has appeared at third base in more World Series games than any other player since 2000. Now, with his team looking ahead to 2024, Alex Bregman and his company will need to ensure that they are feeling and looking their very best, just like Usher.

