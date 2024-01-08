When Astros star Alex Bregman presented $69,795 Chevy Camaro ZL1 to mom after winning 2018 All-Star MVP

Alex Bregman received a brand new Camaro when he was named the MVP of the 2018 All-Star Game. Later, he gave that metallic blue sports car to his mom, Jackie Bregman.

Alex was awarded two cars after hitting a 10th-inning, go-ahead home run in the American League's 8-6 victory. Bregman later promised that the Camaro would be a gift for his mom. It was delivered to her six months later.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Following in the footsteps of Vin Diesel from the Fast and Furious film series, Jackie christened the ZL1 Camaro Vincent Edward Diesel. Although Bregman couldn't physically attend the debut of his mother's automobile in Albuquerque, New Mexico, he was present virtually via FaceTime.

"We are only sad that since he had surgery yesterday he was unable to be here, but he got to see it on FaceTime," Jackie Bregman said. "So, we are happy that he could be a part this moment, and I can’t wait until he comes to Albuquerque so he can drive it. I will let him borrow it. He’s the only one. So, P.S., if anyone sees my husband driving around town in my car, report him to me immediately."

Through its Chevrolet Youth Baseball program, which it runs in collaboration with its dealers, Chevrolet has influenced more than seven million boys and girls in the United States, raised more than $36 million, supplied more than 150,000 equipment kits and provided more than 1,800 free skills clinics.

Alex Bregman hopes to win third Fall Classic with the Houston Astros

With Scott Boras serving as his agent, Alex Bregman is expected to earn an AAV of over $30 million in the next contract he signs. He will make $28.5 million in 2024. Assuming the Astros won't be the ones to pay him that much, other teams may be enticed to sign the elite third baseman once he tests the waters of free agency in the 2024 offseason.

Expand Tweet

After eight seasons with the Astros, 29-year-old Bregman — a two-time All-Star — has a .274 average, 165 home runs and 588 RBIs.

The Astros, who had Bregman, Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker in their lineup, advanced to the American League Championship Series for the sixth time in a row in 2023 before losing to the Texas Rangers in seven games in the World Series.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.