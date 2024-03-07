Astros star Alex Bregman shares cute moments of his little slugger Knox showcasing groundball-catching prowess

Houston Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman shared a video of him and his son Knox catching ground balls. The beautiful and heartwarming exchange between father and son was shared by Alex on Instagram.

"Got home from the field today and @reaganelizabeth taught Knox how to catch Groundballs," Bregman wrote in the caption.

Bregman cited his wife, Reagan Elizabeth, as the one who taught her son Knox how to catch and throw back the ground balls.

The star infielder and the Houston Astros were scheduled to face the New York Mets at Cacti Park in West Palm Beach, Florida but the game was postponed due to rain.

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros' preseason

The Houston Astros are expected to contend for another playoff spot, albeit facing stiff competition in the American League West against the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers.

The preseason, however, is everything but satisfactory for the men from Space City. Houston currently sits 28th overall in OPS with .627 and tied for last place in batting average with .216. The Astros' pitching is fifth in ERA with 3.48.

Bregman himself has looked anemic on offense in spring training. In 12 at-bats, the star infielder has posted a .083 batting average with a .237 OPS and has yet to post either a home run or a run batted in.

Given that it is just preseason and it will now be bearing once Opening Day kicks in, it is still disappointing to see the Astros struggle this mightily despite their core still intact.

The team's outstanding pitching staff is set to serve as its foundation heading into the 2024 season. In terms of Alex Bregman and the players at the plate, Houston's batting lineup must improve if it is not to fall behind in the division.

It could be argued that gone are the days when the Astros were the clear favorites to come out of the AL West, especially as both the Mariners and Rangers have proven that they possess the tools to match the Astros.

