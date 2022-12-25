Alex Bregman documented the last few weeks on his Instagram account with a series of pictures that featured him, his family and his friends.

Bregman is still enjoying a solid stint at the Houston Astros. has been a third baseman for the team since 2016 and has won two World Series titles with them in 2017 and 2022. He has been part of all the elaborate rosters that made it to 6 consecutive American League Championship Series. He is also a two-time MLB All-Star.

Alex Bregman is quite active on social media, giving regular updates about his family trips and outings. In a recent post, he shared a series of pictures showing his life in the offseason.

The first picture saw him share a lovely frame with his wife Reagan where she's kissing him on the cheeks. Reagan was sporting a white jacket over a red dress whereas Alex was wearing a check shirt with a cap. Reagan also appears in other pictures, most notably the second one with their son Knox Samuel.

"I'm still learning what he does when he cries." Alex Bregman was joined by a special guest at his press conference after Game 1...but his son Knox was not having it."I'm still learning what he does when he cries." Alex Bregman was joined by a special guest at his press conference after Game 1...but his son Knox was not having it."I'm still learning what he does when he cries." 😂 https://t.co/QsKnTW7n9f

As for his friends, Bregman shared a picture with his Houston teammates David Hensley, Kyle Tucker, Michael Brantley and Lance McCullers Jr. Another picture included all of them with their significant others during their time in Las Vegas earlier this month.

One of the funniest in the lot was a picture of shortstop Tyler Straub being snapped by Bregman while he's wide asleep on a flight. Bregman might have left his friend red-faced after this, as Tyler currently has a private Instagram account. Bregman, who is also an owner of race horses, also added a picture with one of them.

Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome Alex Bregman has his first win as a horse owner. Cadillac Candy just won a five furlong race at Churchill Downs — in a photo finish. More on Bregman Family Racing and his off-field obsession - bit.ly/39IYVKC Alex Bregman has his first win as a horse owner. Cadillac Candy just won a five furlong race at Churchill Downs — in a photo finish. More on Bregman Family Racing and his off-field obsession - bit.ly/39IYVKC

Alex Bregman and his teammates' outing to Las Vegas

Some members of the Astros World Series winning team were welcomed to Las Vegas earlier this month during the UFC 282 event inside the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. It was sort of a reunion for the Astros players who were out with their respective families during the offseason.

They were also joined by former Astros player Carlos Correa, who is currently a free agent, having moved to the Minnesota Twins for the 2022 season. They stayed at the Resort World casino chain, explored the property's Carversteak restaurant and were also guests of honor at the Zouk Nightclub, where Ludacris headlined. Overall, it was a very eventful weekend for Alex Bregman and his friends.

