Jess McCain, the wife of Astros star J.P. France, posted a video on Instagram in which she states that she has made the difficult decision to step away from her corporate career in order to fully embrace her role as a baseball wife and mother.

Recognizing the challenges of juggling motherhood, a career, and the demands of being married to a professional athlete, Jess prioritizes the well-being of her family and acknowledges the need to be present during this precious time in her child's life.

"Being a baseball wife and mom is so crazy": said jess

In a heartfelt statement, Jess revealed that the decision to leave her job, which she has held since the age of 14, was not an easy one.

After much contemplation and prayer, she and J.P. concluded that being together as a family was of paramount importance.

Jess expressed on the Instagram post that even in challenging circumstances, they are confident they can meet their financial responsibilities, emphasizing the significance of being present for their child's formative years.

Although some may perceive Jess's decision as expected or ordinary, she recognizes the magnitude of this choice.

Jess acknowledges the support of her fellow mom friends, who have emphasized the fleeting nature of these early years in a child's life and the importance of cherishing each moment.

Determined not to miss out on her baby's growth and development, she has chosen to set her ego aside and prioritize her child's needs.

J.P. France, Jess's husband, has been supportive throughout this process, recognizing the importance of their family unit and the joy and fulfillment it brings.

By acknowledging the limitations of balancing multiple responsibilities, Jess is setting a powerful example of putting family first and making sacrifices for the sake of creating a nurturing and loving environment for their child.

Jess McCain and Astros star J.P. France's Marriage and Relationship

JP France, the talented baseball pitcher for the Houston Astros, had a momentous MLB debut, with his wife Jessica McCain France, and their son Liam Patrick France cheering him on.

The France family traveled to Seattle, Washington, for this highly anticipated event, marking a significant milestone in JP's professional career.

On May 5, it was announced that JP had been promoted to the major leagues, culminating in his debut on May 6, 2023, against the Mariners.

While JP started his journey in the minor leagues after being drafted by the Astros in the 2018 MLB draft, he steadily worked his way up, playing for teams such as the Tri-City ValleyCats and the Single-A Quad Cities River Bandits.

Beyond his baseball career, JP France is also associated with HHA Sports, Inc., Thorn Broadheads, and Full Count Full Draw as a bowhunter.

Meanwhile, his wife, Jessica McCain France, has a background in reality TV, having appeared on shows like The Real World and The Challenge.

Their love story began when Jessica initiated contact on the dating app Bumble, leading to their first date at JP's place.

Jessica, who previously lived a lavish lifestyle as a chef in Aspen, shared her transformational journey with The Athletic, expressing how she turned her life around for JP.

Their love story continued to blossom, and on May 23, 2020, JP proposed to Jessica on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, declaring her his everything and his whole world.

The couple celebrated their wedding on February 6, 2021, and since then, they have consistently celebrated birthdays and anniversaries, expressing their love for each other on social media.

Jessica, with her 4.8k Instagram followers, frequently shares posts about her husband, showcasing their strong bond and support for one another.

Their son, Liam Patrick France, adds joy and excitement to their lives as they navigate the demands of JP's baseball career and their family dynamics.

As JP France continues to make his mark in the MLB, his family remains a constant source of love and encouragement.

Jessica's unwavering support and their shared celebrations of milestones reflect the strong foundation of their relationship, highlighting their commitment to one another on and off the field.

