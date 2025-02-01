Astros star Lance McCullers' wife Kara drops 4-word caption for her chic beige top & slit skirt getup

  • home icon
By Raghav Mehta
Modified Feb 01, 2025 20:42 GMT
Lance McCullers and his wife, Kara (Images from - Instagram.com/@karamccullers)
On Friday, Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers' wife Kara shared a series of snaps on her Instagram Story as she turned up the glamor sporting a chic beige top paired with a slit skirt. In one of the stories, Kara McCullers talked highly about the versatile outfit.

"such a good staple," Kara captioned.
Screenshot of Kara McCullers&#039; Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@karamccullers IG Stories)
Per numerous sources, the couple first crossed paths as teenagers in Tampa, Florida. Lance and Kara began dating when they were in high school and tied the knot in 2015, three years after Lance was drafted by Houston.

also-read-trending Trending

Lance has been a key part of the Astros' pitching arsenal since, winning two World Series titles with the team. Lance lives in Houston with his wife and their two daughters, Ava and Isla.

Lance McCullers' wife Kara shares adorable family snaps as she celebrates her daughters Ava and Isla's birthdays

On Jan. 25, Lance McCullers' better half, Kara, posted a series of adorable snaps featuring their two daughters, Ava and Isla, as they celebrated their birthdays.

"Sweetest Fairy 1st and 5th birthday for my fairy girlsssss🧚🏻" Kara McCullers captioned.

2024 was a year to forget for Lance, as he was forced to spend the entirety of the season on the sidelines, having undergone flexor tendon surgery in June 2023. The surgery effectively ruled the veteran out of the remaining half of the 2023 season and the succeeding campaign.

With the new season inching closer, Houston fans will be looking forward to Lance's much-anticipated return to the mound. Although the Astros confirmed in January that he will not be ready for opening day, his return will likely take place at some point in the season, as long as his rehab continues to progress on track.

