Mauricio Dubon, the rising star of the Houston Astros, had a point to prove when he faced his former team, the San Francisco Giants.

The young outfielder was not happy with the way treated during his stint with the Giants and he took the opportunity to show them what they had missed out on.

MLB insider Chandler Rome wrote on Twitter:

"Mauricio Dubón is fired up. He said he knew he was going to have a big moment today and said it meant a lot to beat the Giants because 'I wasn’t treated the right way over there.'"

Dubon made his MLB debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in July 2019, but was traded to the San Francisco Giants a month later. He was never a regular starter with the Giants but got some decent opportunities in which he put up some good numbers.

In 2020, Dubón batted .274/.337/.389 for the Giants, with 21 runs, 4 home runs, and 19 RBIs in 117 at bats in 54 games. He played center field, shortstop and second base that season. He put up similar numbers in 2021 and once again covered several positions for the Giants. However, he was traded to the Houston Astros in May 2022.

Mauricio Dubon batted .208/.254/.294 in 197 at bats for the Astros in his first year and did a good job in defense as well. He has been an important player for the Astros this season as well.

According to reports, Dubon was not happy during his time with the Giants and was eager to perform well against them. He did just that on Monday, hitting 3 home runs and 2 RBIs in 5 at bats. He was the standout player in an important victory for the Astros.

"THE MAURICIO DUBON REVENGE GAME. 3-for-5, 2 runs, Game-tying single, Go-ahead double, .317 BA on the season" - MLB Metrics

The Astros will hope that Mauricio Dubon continues his run of form

The Houston Astros have high expectations for the postseason this year and will hope that Mauricio Dubon continues his impressive performances.

They currently sit in second place in the AL West table, having made a decent start to the MLB season. They have two more games coming up against the Giants, which they will hope to win.

For Dubon, the win against the Giants was a personal triumph. It was a chance for him to show his worth to his former team and he did just that.

