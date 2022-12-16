Jeremy Pena became the Houston Astros' shortstop in 2022 after Carlos Correa left the team. He is nothing but appreciative of the player that mentored him.

Pena praised Correa during his appearance on the "Club Ambition" podcast.

"Carlos Correa, since the first day we met, he kind of took me under his wing. ... I learned so much from him."

Carlos Correa made his Astros debut in 2015. He won the American League Rookie of the Year Award that season. He also helped lead the Astros to win their first ever World Series title in 2017.

Correa had a career-best season in 2021. He posted a .279 batting with 26 home runs and 92 RBI, and won the the Gold Glove Award

He left the Astros via free agency to sign with the Minnesota Twins on March 22. But his legacy in Houston lives on. He imparted his wisdom and work ethic to Jeremy Pena, his heir apparent.

"Strive to be perfect. That's something I took from him because he's one of the best in the game," Pena said on the podcast.

"What people don't know is that when we got eliminated in the (2021) World Series, he called me over. He told me, 'Get ready, it's winter... next year, I think you are going to be the man. I think you're going to be a key piece to this team next year.'"

With Correa gone, Pena took those words to heart. Improving as the 2022 campaign went along, Pena finished fifth in AL Rookie of the Year voting. He hit .253 with 22 home runs, 63 RBI and 11 stolen bases over 136 games. Pena also won a Gold Glove due to his splendid defensive work.

Jeremy Pena truly became "the man" during the 2022 postseason. He hit .345 with four homers and eight RBIs over 13 postseason games. He was named the World Series MVP for his efforts.

Jeremy Pena #3 of the Houston Astros rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the 2022 World Series

Jeremy Pena and Carlos Correa stayed in touch in 2022

Carlos Correa may have been playing for the Twins, but his heart was still in Houston. Both he and Pena followed each other's progress throughout the course of last season.

"We'd pull for each other," Pena said.

Pena appears well entrenched to be the Astros' long-term shortstop, much like Correa was before him. With Correa now a member of the San Francisco Giants, the two could potentially face each other in the World Series one day. Fingers crossed we get to see it happen.

