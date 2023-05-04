The Houston Astros are anxiously awaiting the return of All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve.

The 2017 American League MVP has missed the entire start of the season with a right thumb injury. He was hit at the World Baseball Classic by USA pitcher Daniel Bard during Venezuela's quarter-final game.

Altuve recently spoke on his projected return date. While he failed to provide an exact date on his return, he assured fans he was doing everything in his power to return as soon as possible.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Jose Altuve: “Believe me that I’m waking up every day and coming here to do everything I really can to come back as soon as possible.” Jose Altuve: “Believe me that I’m waking up every day and coming here to do everything I really can to come back as soon as possible.” https://t.co/vDpXsyivPf

Last season, Altuve was one of the key figures for an organization that went on to win its second-ever World Series title.

He finished with an impressive .300/.387/.533 slash line and recorded 31 home runs and 81 RBIs. He ranked first in the Astros lineup in hits (158) and runs (103). Altuve ranked second in the lineup in batting average, OBP and OPS.

The Astros have managed to remain above .500 despite Altuve's loss. They are currently third in the American League West with a 16-15 record. They trail the first-placed Texas Rangers by just 1.5 games.

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field

The loss of one of their leaders and star players is clearly hurting this team. The organization will be desperate for Altuve to return and recover as soon as possible.

On April 18, Houston Astros GM Dana Brown provided an encouraging update to fans stating that Altuve was "doing well."

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Dana Brown on Jose Altuve: “He’s doing well. I was in the training room with him. I was watching him do his thumb exercise. He’s on track that it could be sooner than we thought.” Dana Brown on Jose Altuve: “He’s doing well. I was in the training room with him. I was watching him do his thumb exercise. He’s on track that it could be sooner than we thought.” https://t.co/dBUsgUn2EP

A thumb injury can be tricky for hitters and Altuve will need to ensure he is fully fit before he can return. His presence in the lineup and clubhouse is hard to quantify. Over the last decade, he has been one of the team’s most consistent players on both the offensive and defensive front.

