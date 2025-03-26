Astros' top prospect Cam Smith fights back tears as he reflects on mother’s sacrifices after securing MLB dream 

Rising star Cam Smith received the best news of his life after learning that he had made it to the Houston Astros' Opening Day roster for the 2025 MLB season. The 22-year-old from Lake Worth, Florida, though originally a right fielder, has played most preseason games during Spring Training as an infielder.

After making it to the Opening Day roster, an emotional Smith reflected on the achievement and voiced his gratitude toward his mother, who has supported him throughout his baseball journey to become a professional ballplayer in the MLB.

"I always thought it was possible. I had a great group of guys to help me out to get here today," Smith said via Jomboy Media. "I always thought it was a possibility for it to happen. And we're here today talking about it now.

"So I'm very blessed. At one point it was just me and her [his mother] in the house. She struggled to take me to baseball games and practice. I'm just happy to do it for her," he added.

Take a look at a video of the interview here:

Astros manager Joe Espada had the entire team assembled inside the dressing room when he called up a special guest to make the special announcement. It was Smith's mom and several family members who approached him and gave him the news. A teary-eyed Smith proceeded to hug his mother and other family members as the dressing room applauded the heartfelt moment.

Take a look at the video shared by the Astros on X/Twitter here:

"The call up."

Astros rising star Cam Smith has had a meteoric rise towards the big leagues

Cam Smith's ascent toward the big leagues has been nothing short of a fairytale. He was drafted No. 14 overall by the Chicago Cubs last season, and after playing just 32 games in the minor leagues, which included crushing six home runs in six consecutive single-A games, Smith was traded to the Astros for RF Kyle Tucker in a trade deal.

Since receiving the call-up for Spring Training, Smith capped an amazing run in the preseason games with a .342 batting average and four home runs. Now the former Florida State ballplayer will be lighting up the stage in the big leagues. The Astros open their account for the 2025 season with a three-game series against the New York Mets at home in Daikin Park, Houston.

