Astros Trade Rumors: MLB Insider certain Houston 'will not hold back' as deadline approaches

Just a month back the Houston Astros were still on the back foot questioning whether they will be able to continue their stellar postseason record in recent years. But all that has changed with a 17-8 month of June and with less than a month to go for the trade deadline the management might be looking at possible options to plug the gaps.

The best part about the Astros accomplishing such a comeback is that they did it without a number of their in-form stars. Kyle Tucker who at one point was the single shining light in the lineup has been out due to injury. This has created a void in the outfield with a star signing needed to help Chas McCormick's efforts.

Even on the diamond, Houston lacks the depth. The first base has been a considerable weakness for the team. Jose Abreu who was looked at as a long-term infield solution was DFA'd by the club recently. What has most troubled Joe Espada's side has been the pitching department with a number of arms such as Jose Urquidy and Luis Garcia going down due to injury.

This has prompted MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal to believe that there will be no let-off from the 2x World Series winners to trade as they need a few backup options.

"This is a team that has come a long way. It is really interesting how they have done it Kyle Tucker... They will not hold back at the deadline. They will try because they have done that repeatedly under Jim Crane in the past," Rosenthal said.

Astros manager Dana Brown's 'prophecy' comes true

Exactly a month back, Astros manager Dana Brown had confidently dismissed any chance of his team turning out to be sellers as the Trade deadline approached.

"I don't see any scenario where we're sellers. I think we're going to be buyers," Brown had said.

Most fans were confused as Houston at that time had a dull 27-34 record, but the Astros seemed to have saved face. They sit just 3 games behind the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners and have a serious shot and cutting back or even moving to the top this week.

