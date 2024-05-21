Astros vs Angels Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups, Head to Head and More| Game - 02, May- 21

The Houston Astros looked set to win the opening game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday after holding a 6-1 lead. However, they squandered the lead as the Angels rallied late and won the game with a 9-7 final score. The team cannot afford to make the same mistakes for Game 2 as they look to rebound after the disappointing loss.

The Angels are fourth in the AL West with a 19-29 record and are riding a two-game winning streak. The Angels will try to take this three-game series as they hope to improve their slumping record.

Astros vs Angels Head-to-Head

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports West or Space City Home Network. Game 2 will also be streamed online on FUBO TV. The first pitch will be at 7:10 PM CDT at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Since 2007, the Astors have an overall record of 121-79. The Angels have lost more games against their AL West rival. The series opener was a great victory for the team, but continuing their success will not be easy.

Astros vs Angels Pitching Matchups

Cristian Javier will get the ball against the Angels in Game 2. The right-handed pitcher has a 3.23 ERA with a 3-1 record. Javier holds a 1.24 WHIP with 26 strikeouts in 30.2 innings pitched. Javier has been decent with his performances this season, but will still need some help from the plate.

The Angels will turn to Griffin Canning to help build on their winning streak. Canning holds a 2-4 record with a 5.21 ERA. The righty has a 1.35 WHIP with 34 strikeouts in 46.2 innings pitched. The Angels will need offensive support against their opponent.

Astros vs Angels Prediction

Canning has not been dominant with his performance this season. Whereas, Javier has the numbers on his side. The Angels will depend on their bats to work their magic in this game. However, the chances of winning are rather slim.

The Angels are the underdogs in Game 2 as they face Javier from the mound. With a little support from the plate and their home-ground advantage, the Astros are predicted to win and bounce back from their Game 1 loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback