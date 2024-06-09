Astros vs Angels Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head-to-head, and more | Game 3, June 9, 2024

After winning both Game 1 and Game 2, Houston Astros are now eyeing to clean sweep the Los Angeles Angels in the second series of the season between both sides.

Even though the first series was won by the Angels 2-1, this time Astros are already 2-0 up thanks to their back-to-back dominant victories of 7-1 and 6-1 on Friday and Saturday respectively.

The Astros are already the winner of this series. Joe Espada and his men would surely try their best to hold on to this two-game winning streak and add the second back-to-back series victory in their current strong run.

Ron Washinton and the Angels, on the other hand, would surely try all they could to stop the Astros from winning the third game in a row. Breaking their two-game losing streak and getting back on the winning route would surely be really important for them as they will next face the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series starting June 11.

Astros vs. Angels: Preview

The series finale between the Astros and the Angels starts at 4:07 p.m. EDT on Sunday. Fans can catch the live broadcast on BSW and the online streaming on FUBO TV.

The Astros are currently third on the AL West table with a 30-35 record. On the other hand, the Angels are fifth in the division standings with a 24-40 record.

Astros vs. Angels: Head-to-head

This division rivalry has emerged multiple times in the past. Both teams, to date, have faced each other 205 times. Out of those encounters, the Astros have the upper hand with 124 wins while the Angels have 81 wins.

Astros vs. Angels: Pitching matchups

Justin Verlander will start on the mound for the 'Stros. Since coming back from injury, the 41-year-old veteran pitcher has played and started nine games this season with a 3-2 record along with an ERA of 3.63, WHIP of 1.19, and 48 strikeouts so far.

For the Angles, Patrick Sandoval will start on the mound on Sunday. The 27-year-old LHP has played and started 13 games this regular season, with a 2-8 record. He has a 5.00 ERA, a 1.43 WHIP and 71 strikeouts.

Astros vs. Angels: Prediction

After two successful games against the Angels in the last two days, the Astros are the favorites to win the third and final game of this series as well. Espada would surely hope to see some great action from Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Verlander, and others.

It would surely be tough to contain the Angels this time, especially after two consecutive defeats. They do need to stop Astros hitters from adding runs on the scoreboard. Even if they manage do so, they still have to worry about the long arsenal of pitching arms in the Astros' arsenal like Josh Hader, Ryan Pressley, etc.

It is surely going to be a good match between both sides, with each trying their best to outpower the other and win the final game of this series so that they can move to the next one in a winning momentum.

