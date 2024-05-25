Astros vs Athletics Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more | Game 2, May 25, 2024

After a four-game sweep in their previous series just a couple of weeks ago, the Houston Astros continued their strong run against the Oakland Athletics with another 6-3 win in the first game of the new three-game series.

The teams started their second series of this year on Friday, May 24, 2024 at the Oakland Colosseum. A's started with a 0-1 lead thanks to Miguel Andujar's single. From then on, the scoreboard was pretty silent for both teams. But in the fourth inning, the Astros returned strong with a 6-1 lead.

A's later tried to get back in the game with JJ Bleday's home run in the fifth inning and both Andujar and Bleday scoring again in the seventh inning of the game, taking the scoreline to 6-3 but it didn't turn out to be fruitful.

After returning from a disastrous 2-1 series loss against the LA Angels, the Astros will try to maximize the momentum they have received from the Game 1 win against the Athletics and try their best to win the next two games. A's, on the other hand, will surely try their best to bounce back in this series and try hard to get back on the winning ways again.

Astros vs. Athletics: Head-to-head

The Astros and Athletics are set to face each other for Game 2 of their second series this year on Saturday, May 25. It will be live on SCHN at 4:10 PM EDT and fans can also view it on FUBO TV.

Including this year's previous encounters, both the teams have locked horns a total of 205 times, with the Astros having the upper hand with 112 victories and the A's winning the rest 93.

Astros vs. Athletics: Pitching matchups

For Game 2, Spencer Arrighetti is set to start things off for the Astros on the mound. So far this season, the 24-year-old pitcher has played and started seven games. He has a record of 2-4 with an ERA of 7.16, WHIP of 1.81, and 36 strikeouts under his belt.

On the other hand, JP Sears will start for the A's on the mound. He has played and started 10 games so far this season and holds a record of 3-3, along with an ERA of 4.31 and WHIP of 1.18. In the season, he has made 39 strikeouts.

Astros vs. Athletics: Prediction

After winning Game 1 with a comfortable 6-3 scoreline, the Astros will surely hope to keep up the good work and win the rest of the two games remaining in the series. A's will find it tough to hold back the likes of Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvares, Alex Bregman and the rest, who have all contributed to the team's last night's success.

A's also need to worry about the Astros' pitching prowess, with players like Arrighetti, Justin Verlander, Ryan Pressly and Josh Hader present in Houston's arsenal.

Following five straight wins against the A's, the Astros are surely the favorites to win Game 2 as well. However, it is surely going to be a tough battle between both teams, who are giving their absolute best to win it.

