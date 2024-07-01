Astros vs. Blue Jays: Game 1 Prediction, Odds and Picks - July 1, MLB 2024

The Houston Astros had an underwhelming start to the season, but they are now one game ahead of the .500 mark. After their last outing against the Mets, the Stros increased their record to 42-41.

The Toronto Blue Jays are having one of the worst seasons as their slump in the AL East division continues. The Blue Jays are 38-45 with their record after their last loss to the New York Yankees. Qualifying for the post-season seems to be a huge question for the team as their struggles persist.

The Astros look to continue their success with right-handed pitcher Hunter Brown on the mound. Brown has a 5-5 record with a 4.37 ERA. In 80-plus innings, Brown struck out 89 opponent hitters with a 1.37 WHIP. The offense will still need to get their bats going to support Brown.

The Blue Jays will turn their heads towards Yariel Rodriguez for Game 1. Rodriguez is yet to win his first MLB game as a pitcher. With a 0-2 record, Rodriguez has a poor 5.94 ERA. In 16-plus innings, the righty has struck out 17 opponents.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Baseball Betting Odds

Houston Astros -145 -1.5 (+115) O 8.5 (-120) Toronto Blue Jays +120 +1.5 (-140) U 8.5 (+100)

Where to watch Astros vs. Blue Jays?

Game 1 will be telecast on Space City Home Network, Sportsnet, Sportsnet+, and MLBN. For fans who want to watch the online stream, Fubo TV is the right platform. The first pitch is scheduled at 2:07 PM CDT.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Prediction

The Stros have come back on track and are on pace for their post-season run. They are ranked at No. 12 with 388 runs. Whereas, the Blue Jays are ranked at No. 24 with 335. The Stros are ranked at No. 8 in home runs with 97, while the Blue Jays are ranked at No.27 with 75 home runs.

Defensively, the Blue Jays are struggling at No. 23 with a team ERA of 4.31. The Stros are slightly better at No. 18 with a team ERA of 4.08. The Blue Jays are no match for their opponent with their offense and defense equally struggling this season. The Astros are predicted to win Game 1 and extend their success.

Prediction: Houston Astros -145 (+115)

