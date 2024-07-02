Houston Astros will face the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 2 of their four-game series at the Roger Centre on Tuesday, July 2. This one is the second series of this year between both sides. The 'Stros won the previous series 2-1 when they met Jays back in April 2024.

Joe Espada's team started this series successfully with a 3-1 win last night. The 'Stros are right now on a three-game winning streak, having won ten of their last 12 games against the Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles, and the New York Mets, and are currently standing at the second spot of the AL West division with a 43-41 record.

The Jays are at the bottom of the AL East with a 38-46 record and have had a tough season so far. They are currently on a two-game losing streak and have lost nine of their last 12 games, against Cleveland Guardians, the New York Yankees, and the Boston Red Sox.

Spencer Arrighetti will start on the mound for the Astros on Tuesday. The right-hand pitcher has started 14 games so far this season. He holds a 4-6 record with a 5.68 ERA, a 1.60 WHIP, and 75 strikeouts.

For the Jays, Jose Barrios will start on the mound. He has started 17 games till now this season and holds a 7-6 record. He has a 3.38 ERA along with a 1.11 WHIP and 76 strikeouts.

Astros vs Blue Jays Baseball Betting Odds

Houston Astros -105 -1.5(+155) O 8.5 (-115) Toronto Blue Jays -115 +1.5(-190) U 8.5 (-105)

Where to watch Astros vs Blue Jays?

Game 2 between the 'Stros and the Jays will start at 7:07 pm EDT at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday, July 2. Fans can view the game's telecast on the SCHN and FUBO TV.

Astros vs Blue Jays Prediction

This American League rivalry has been there for quite some time now, with the Astros leading the head-to-head 42-34.

With their current hot streak, the Astros are -105 favorites to win Game 2 on Tuesday. Jose Altuve has had a decent season so far with 17 doubles, 13 home runs, and a .304 batting average. Alex Bregman is also having a similar season so far with 17 doubles, 2 triples, 9 home runs, and 26 walks along with a batting average of .251.

Although the Jays are the underdogs, they shouldn't be underestimated. They have shown some quality gameplay during their recent series against the Yankees where they won two games 9-2 and 9-3 respectively.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is surely one of the bats to look out for in the Jays' clubhouse. He has a .297 batting average, along with 13 home runs and 50 RBIs. Another Blue Jays star to watch out for would be Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who has eight doubles, two triples, 7 seven home runs and a .292 batting average.

Prediction: Houston Astros -1.5 (+155)

