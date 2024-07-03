Astros vs. Blue Jays: Game 3, prediction, odds and picks - July 3, MLB 2024

Wednesday night will mark the third of four games this series between the Blue Jays and Astros. With the series knotted up, both teams will seek to get a leg up before the series finale on Thursday.

Since May 22, the Astros have sported the best ERA in MLB. This was evidenced by a masterful performance by Hunter Brown on Monday. Brown tossed six shutout innings to gain his fifth straight win. In the second game, a three-run shot by Yordan Alvarez brought Houston to within a run of the Jays after trailing 7-0, but Toronto eventually firmed up the 7-6 victory at home.

"Yordan Alvarez had the green light on 3-0 and didn’t miss." - Foul Territory

Now 43-42, the Astros have sprung to within three games of the Seattle Mariners, who lead the AL West. Meanwhile, the Jays, on account of their 39-46 record, remain in last place in their division, the AL East.

First pitch is expected at 7:07 from Rogers Centre in Toronto. Weather conditions are predicted to be favorable, with the possibility of some cloud cover.

Astros vs Blue Jays Baseball Betting Odds

Houston Astros -115 -1.5 (+145) O 8.5 -110 Toronto Blue Jays -105 +1.5 (-175) U 8.5 -110

Where to Watch Astros vs Blue Jays

Houston Astros fans based in Texas will be able to watch their team's away game on the Space City Home Network. For Jays fans, this game, like all of the team's other matches, will be available on Sportsnet or the Sportsnet app.

For those wishing to stream the action, a variety of options exist. However, most MLB fans have gravitated towards Fubo or MLB.TV, the latter of which offers a seven-day free trial to potential new subscribers.

Astros vs Blue Jays Prediction

The Astros are playing some of the best baseball in MLB right now. 19-11 since May 29, the Astros will send Ronel Blanco to the mound on Wednesday. On April 1, Ronel Blanco tossed the first no-hitter of the 2024 season against the Blue Jays.

"RONEL BLANCO JUST THREW THE FIRST NO-HITTER OF THE MLB SEASON. Astros (-155 ML) bettors never had a doubt (via @MLB)" - br_betting

The Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi to the mound. Now 4-8 with a 4.18 ERA, Kikuchi was pulled in his last start after allowing four earned runs in five innings against the New York Yankees.

If Toronto hitters can hit the way they did on Tuesday, the win should be possible. However, Houston is hot, perhaps too much so for Kikuchi and the Jays' defense to handle.

