Astros vs. Blue Jays: Game 4, Prediction, Odds and Picks - July 4, MLB 2024

The Houston Astros seek a series victory as they take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 on Thursday at Rogers Center. The Stros were one of those teams that had a terrible start to the season. However, two weeks before the All-Star game, they are back in the race for the AL West.

In the last two matchups, the Stros smashed 15 runs and surrendered nine. Hard-throwing Framber Valdez will be sent to the mound to start in Game 4. Valdez has a 6-5 record with a 3.80 ERA. The southpaw has 68 strikeouts in 85.1 innings pitched.

The Blue Jays continue with their disastrous performance, and their postseason dreams seem to be slipping away. It's going to be a tough year for the team as it seems to have an unbalanced offensive and defensive squad.

The Blue Jays will have Chris Bassitt take the nod in Game 4. Bassitt has a 7-6 record with a 3.24 ERA. The veteran pitcher has 91 strikeouts in 97.1 innings pitched. Bassitt holds a 1.37 WHIP.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Baseball Betting Odds

Houston Astros -120 -1.5 (+140) O 8.5 (-105) Toronto Blue Jays +100 +1.5 (-165) U 8.5 (-125)

Where to watch Astros vs. Blue Jays

Game 4 will start a little early at 1:07 p.m. ET/12:07 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on Sportsnet, Space City Home Network, Sportsnet+ and MLB Network. The online stream will take place on Fubo TV.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Prediction

The Stros have been productive at the plate in scoring runs. Defensively, they managed to gain control against opponents. The Stros are ranked at No. 11 with 406 runs scored. The Blue Jays are ranked at No. 23 with just 325 runs.

The Stros have a team ERA of 4.01 and are ranked at No. 17. The Blue Jays are struggling once again with their pitcher, as they hold a 4.36 ERA and are ranked at No. 23.

Valdez had his ups and downs this season but seems to have picked up momentum. The pitcher has the ability to get some early strikeouts against the Blue Jays. Pitching seems to be an issue for the AL East rival as they fall short in this game. The Blue Jays will enter Game 4 as the underdog.

Prediction: Houston Astros -1.5 (-120)

