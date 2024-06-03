Astros vs Cardinals Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more | Game 1, June 3, 2024

After losing two consecutive series against the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins, the Houston Astros are now set to face the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-game series starting on Monday.

The Astros have had a pretty turbulent season thus far. Joe Espada & Co. will try to regain their winning momentum by winning the first game of this new series on Monday.

The Cardinals are coming right after defeating the defending World Series champions, the Texas Rangers, and would surely try to keep themselves in the winning way and clinch the first victory of this new series against the Astros.

Astros vs. Cardinals: Preview

Game 1 is set to start at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park. Fans can view it live on Bally Sports. The game will also be streamed online on FUBO TV.

The Astros are placed third on the AL West table with a 26-34 record, while the Cardinals are in second place in the NL Central table with a 28-29 record.

Astros vs. Cardinals: Prediction

Although they have had a difficult start to the season, the Astros have shown a few sparks of excellence from time to time, and they are favored to win Game 1.

However, the Cardinals have also been decent in quite a few of the matches that they have played so far this season. They will put up a great fight and be a worthy challenger for the Houston-based side.

Astros vs. Cardinals: Head-to-Head

Over the years, both MLB giants have faced each other multiple times. In total, the Astros and Cardinals locked horns a total of 722 times. The Cardinals have had the upper hand in this rivalry with a record of 381-333 over the Astros.

Astros vs. Cardinals: Pitching Matchups

Veteran pitcher Justin Verlander will start things off for the Astros on Monday. The 41-year-old has played and started eight games since returning from injury. He holds a 3-2 record, along with an ERA of 3.26 and WHIP of 1.13 and has 44 strikeouts so far.

Kyle Gibson will start for the Cardinals on the mound. The veteran RHP has played and started 11 games for his side, with a 4-2 record. He has an ERA of 3.60, a WHIP of 1.22 and 52 strikeouts so far this season.

Astros vs. Cardinals: Players to watch out for

Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman should be watched out for, as they can change the match's dynamics in a single inning.

For the Cardinals, Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Masyn Winn and Gibson have been in decent form so far during this turbulent season for their team and should be watched out for as well.

