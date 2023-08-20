The incident occured in the 5th inning of Astros vs Mariners game, Framber Valdez was not having a great night and Dylan Moore slammed a homerun off Valdez to stretch Mariners lead to 6-2. On the next pitch Valdez drills a 96 mph pitch to Mariners shortstop Jose Caballero, the incident triggered the batter and he confronted Valdez with words, in return the Astros pitcher started walking towards the batter and that is when other players stepped in and benches were cleared.

Expand Tweet

The move by Framber Valdez was suspicious, Astros pitcher could show his temper at times and that was the reason for such a chaotic incident. Mariners star Julio Rodriguez was trying his best to make peace, he held Valdez and took the pitcher away from the chaos, a move that was loved by fans throughout the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Framber Valdez had a horrific outing vs Mariners

Mariners handed Astros a loss on Saturday, the final score was 10-3 in favour of the Mariners. Framber Valdez had an ugly night, apart from the bench-clearing incident the pitcher ended up giving 10 hits and 6 ER and managed to strikeout 5 batters.

Astros are having a good season so far and are expected to go deep in the playoffs but temper problems like the one seen today could lead to suspensions and could have a bad impact on team's future.