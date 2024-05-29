Astros vs Mariners Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more | Game 3, May 29, 2024

The Houston Astros have again been on a two-game losing streak, having lost Game 2 of their four-game series against the Mariners. This was their second consecutive loss against the Mariners on Tuesday.

Josh Rojas scored and helped his team take a 1-0 lead in the first inning. However, in the fourth inning, Alex Bregman hit a home run and Jeremy Pena scored to help the Astros bounce back and take a 2-1 lead.

This lead lasted till the eighth inning, when Jonatan Clasen scored for the Mariners and helped them get back on level terms. To put the cherry on top, Rojas scored again in the eighth to give the Mariners the last laugh in this game.

This is the second series between both sides. The Astros, now that they don't have a chance to win this series, can at least tie it by winning the remaining two games. The Mariners are currently leading the division with a record of 30-26, while the Astros are third in the division, holding a 24-31 record so far this season.

Astros vs Mariners: Head-to-Head

Game 3 of this four-game series will be played on Wednesday and will have a live broadcast on SCHN. Fans can also view the online streaming on FUBO TV.

The last series between the two was won by the Mariners 2-1. Both clubs have a long-standing rivalry between them. To date, they have played against each other 208 times, and the Astros, historically, have always had the upper hand with a 123-85 record against the Mariners.

Astros vs Mariners: Pitcher Predictions

For the Astros, Justin Verlander will take the mound. Since returning from his injury, the veteran pitcher has started seven games and holds a 3-2 record. The 41-year-old star has an ERA of 3.60, along with a WHIP of 1.23 and 35 strikeouts this season.

The Mariners will have George Kirby on the mound. The young pitcher has started 11 games and holds a 4-5 record, along with an ERA of 4.32, a WHIP of 1.03 and 57 strikeouts.

Astros vs Mariners: Predictions

Even though Houston lost Game 2, the team's performance was quite positive in the first eight innings of the game. The Astros are the favorites to win Game 3; however, with the Mariners' recent performances, they do pose a serious threat to sweep off the Houston-based side.

The Astros hitting lineup of Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, and others will be challenging for the Mariners. Moreover, the Mariners also need to worry about Justin Verlander, Ryan Pressley, Josh Hader, and others, who would surely bring their A-game to keep the Mariners hitters shut.

