Astros vs Orioles: Game 1 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 21, MLB 2024

The Houston Astros (35-40) jumped to the second spot in the AL West after defeating the Chicago White Sox in their last series. The club had a bad start this season but is slowly pacing its way to the .500 mark.

While their postseason dream looks far-fetched with their current progress, the Astros have enough time. Game 1 is not going to be an easy win for the team as they send Jake Bloss to make his debut. The club needs to depend on its offense to make ends meet.

The Orioles humiliated the New York Yankees after scoring 17 runs in their last outing. Playing on the road has been easy for the Orioles, who hope to extend their success.

The Orioles will have hard-throwing Grayson Rodriguez on the mound. The right-handed pitcher has been spectacular, with an 8-2 record and a 3.20 ERA.

Astros vs. Orioles Baseball Betting Odds

Houston Astros +125 +1.5 -130 U 8.5 -105 Baltimore Orioles -155 -1.5 +105 O 8.5 -115

Where to watch Astros vs. Orioles?

Game 1 is scheduled to start at 7:10 PM EDT at Minute Maid Park. The game will be telecast on MASN and Space City Home Network, while the online stream will take place on Fubo TV.

Astros vs. Orioles Prediction

The Orioles scored 24 runs in their last two games. Offensively, they hold the best record in the MLB with 390 runs and 119 home runs. Their opponent is ranked No. 14 with 328 runs and 89 home runs.

The Orioles have proved to be a powerhouse when it comes to scoring. Top players like Gunnar Henderson have bashed opposing pitchers.

When it comes to pitching, the Orioles hold the upper hand again, with the best team ERA in the MLB at 3.13. They recorded 679 strikeouts with a dominant 1.15 WHIP.

The Astros are ranked No. 19 with a terrible 4.12 ERA. Despite 638 strikeouts, they are no match for their formidable opponent. The club has been the underdog in most games. After defeating the team with the best record in the league, the Orioles are battling to dominate their division.

Prediction: Baltimore Orioles -1.5 (-155)