Astros vs. Orioles: Game 2 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 22, MLB 2024

After defeating the Chicago White Sox back-to-back and winning the series 2-1, the Houston Astros have started their new series against the Baltimore Orioles in a similar fashion by winning 14-11 on Friday.

Manager Joe Espada would be pleased with this current three-game winning streak and would expect the boys to continue this streak even further and pick up another win against the O's as they face them for the second game on Saturday.

After coming off a 2-1 series win against the New York Yankees, the Orioles could not carry the momentum in Friday's series opener against the Astros. They would like to keep that in the past and get back to winning ways.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ronel Blanco will start things off on the mound for the Astros. The 30-year-old RHP has played and started 13 games so far and holds a 7-2 record. He has an ERA of 2.43, a WHIP of 0.97 and 75 strikeouts this season.

For the O's, Corbin Burnes will start on the mound against the Astros. He has started 15 games this season. The 29-year-old RHP has an 8-2 record along with an ERA of 2.14, a WHIP of 1.04 and 89 strikeouts this season.

The Astros are currently in second place in the AL West with a 36-40 record, while the Orioles are in second place in the AL East with a 49-26 record.

Astros vs. Orioles Baseball Betting Odds

Houston Astros +125 +1.5 (-130) U 8 (-105) Baltimore Orioles -155

-1.5 (+105) 0 8 (-115)

Where to watch Astros vs. Orioles?

Game 2 of this series between the 'Stros and the O's will start at 4:10 EDT at Minute Maid Park. Fans can tune in to the live telecast of the game on MASN and can also view the online streaming of this game on FUBO TV.

Astros vs. Orioles Prediction

This American League rivalry has met 75 times to date, with the 'Stros having the upper hand in this rivalry (43-32).

The Astros, who had a pretty turbulent start to this regular season, are slowly seeing things get back in their favor. The team has won six of their last 10 games and with their performance last evening, they are the favorites to win Game 2 against O's.

Players like Jose Altuve, Josh Hader, Alex Bregman and Ronal Blanco have all been in decent form and have shown their potential whenever called upon by their team.

For the Orioles, players like Gunnar Henderson, Corbin Burnes, Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander and Jordan Westburg have all been in decent form and have helped their team get back on winning tracks on multiple occasions this regular season.

Prediction: Houston Astros +1.5 (-130)