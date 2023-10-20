Astros vs Rangers ALCS Game 5 Predictions, Odds and Picks - October 20 | MLB 2023 Postseason

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are in the throes of an intense ALCS series as they take on each other in game 5 on Friday.

The two division rivals were separated only by tiebreaker in the regular season. Here's what you need to know for their upcoming bout:

Astros vs Rangers Predictions

Both teams will likely be sending their aces to the mound. Justin Verlander will rematch with Jordan Montgomery, who got the better of him in Game 1. Despite the success, the Rangers likely don't have an advantage there.

They do, however, get to play at home and play against a pitcher they have hit before. They already beat Verlander, and that was without a great offensive performance.

They're too talented on the offensive side of the ball to struggle, so look out for them to get enough offense and ride Montgomery to a victory once more.

Astros vs Rangers Odds

Despite the loss in Game 3, the Rangers are still favored to win the series. They're -230 to pull off the series victory and move to the World Series, a win they have never had before.

In Game 5, the Rangers are favored due to their home-field advantage, but the Astros are a very tough opponent on the road.

Note: Please gamble responsibly if you choose to do so, and know that baseball is an unpredictable sport.

Astros vs Rangers Picks

Look for Corey Seager to play well. He was phenomenal in the Wild Card and American League Division series but has cooled off a bit recently. Look for him to perform for the home fans as the Rangers try to get a key win.

Josh Jung has been pretty hot in the series. The rookie third baseman has been a key cog in the offensive juggernaut that the Rangers are, so he's a good pick for a strong performance as well.

Yordan Alvarez is one of the best hitters in baseball and one of the best postseason performers amidst his team's struggles. Hence, picking him is a very safe choice.

Jose Altuve, meanwhile, has been up and down at times but usually comes through when it matters. He has been one of the few Astros to play well and should continue that in Game 5.