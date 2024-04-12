Astros vs Rangers Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024

The 2023 ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers was so exciting that thr pMLB decided to schedule two clashes between the two clubs in the first two weeks of the 2024 season.

While the realities in both locker rooms reflect the situation last October to varying degrees, the Battle of Texas never fails to draw a crowd.

With all AL West clubs off to relatively sluggish starts, both the Rangers and the Astros will look to compile some critical wins this weekend in Houston.

Astros vs Rangers Preview

Despite being the two top teams in the American League last year, neither team has been immune from early season embarrassement.

During the week, the Rangers dropped two of three to the Oakland Athletics, who were the worst team in baseball last year. Meanwhile, the Astros were outscored by the Kansas City Royals 28-8 in a three game sweep by another of baseball's worst teams last season.

As such, the Astros' 4-10 record puts them at the bottom of their division.

"SALVADOR PEREZ WALKS OFF THE ASTROS #Royals" - YRF

The three-game weekend series begins with a 7:10 pm start time on Friday from Minute Maid Park in Houston. Saturday's game is scheduled for 3:05 pm, while Sunday's clash will take place at 1:05 pm.

Astros vs Rangers Pitching Matchups

Game 1

Right-hander Dane Dunning is expected to get the ball for the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Dunning, 29, was credited with the loss on Apr. 7 against the Astros after allowing three runs through six innings. This season, Dunning is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA.

For the Astros, JP France will start the contest. After making his MLB debut last season, France has struggled in the early goings of 2024.

On March 31, the Louisiana-native allowed 3 runs in 5.2 innings against the New York Yankees, only to put forth an identical performance in his team's 7-2 loss to the Rangers on April 6.

Game 2

Andrew Heaney will be looking to turn his season around in the second match of the series.

The left-hander was credited with a loss on Apr. 2 against the Tampa Bay Rays and coughed up six earned runs over just 3.2 innings in his last start against Texas on April 8. On the season, Heaney is 0-2 with a 7.56 ERA.

Heaney will face off against Ronel Blanco of the Astros. Previously a relatively obscure name, Blanco has gone fifteen straight innings this season without allowing a run, and has already thrown a no-hitter.

An AL Player of the Week already this season, Blanco will look to keep the scoreless streak going in Houston.

"Ronel Blanco gave it another run! His bid for a second straight no-hitter ends after 5 2/3 innings on #SundayNightBaseball" - MLB

Game 3

Two-time All-Star Nathan Eovaldi is slated to start the series finale. 1-0 in three starts this season, Eovaldi has allowed just three runs in eighteen innings, including seven strikeout innings of work against the Rays on Apr. 3. Thus far, the 34-year old has a 1.45 ERA on the year.

"Nathan Eovaldi's 2Ks in the 1st" - PitchingNInja

Eovaldi's opponent is set to be Cristian Javier, who is also having a strong year.

Although the Dominican right-hander's nine walks currently lead the AL, Javier allowed zero runs in his first two starts of the season, giving the 27-year old a 1.10 ERA to date.

Astros vs Rangers Players to Watch

Yordan Alvarez, Houston

A lingering oblique issue limited Cuban slugger Yordan Alvarez to just 114 games last season.

Although Alvarez was able to manage a .293/.407/.583 slashline with 31 home runs and 97 RBIs, the 2024 season already looks much more promising.

Through 14 games so far, Alvarez is hitting .327 with 4 home runs and 12 RBIs, leading his team by both latter metrics.

Evan Carter, Texas

During the playoffs last year, rookie outfielder Evan Carter hit .300/.417/.500 with a home run and six RBIs.

While many fans believed they were watching the future of the Texas Rangers at play, Carter has taken some time to warm up thus far.

The 21-year old is just 7-for-37. Keen to stay on the good side of manager Bruce Bochy, watch out for Carter's attempts to make a big splash in this series.

Jose Abreu, Houston

An MVP as a member of the Chicago White Sox in 2020, first baseman Jose Abreu surely took his time warming up to Houston.

In his first season with the team, 2023, Abreu took 50 games to hit his first run. This year, things are not much better. So far, Abreu is just 3-for-37 without any home runs or RBIs and 13 strikeouts.

Keep an eye out for the slugger to attempt to make his mark on this series.

