Astros vs. Rockies: Game 1 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 25, MLB 2024

After clean sweeping the Baltimore Orioles, the Houston Astros are now set to host the Colorado Rockies for a two-game freeway series starting from June 25 at Minute Maid Park. This is the second series between both sides this year, as Rox and 'Stros previously clashed in April.

The Astros seem to be returning to their usual self after a challening start to the season. They are currently on a five-game winning streak and Joe Espada's side would surely look to extend it even further with another win on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Rox are coming off a 2-1 series loss against the Washington Nationals. They would be determined to get back to their winning ways as soon as possible. In their previous freeway series against the 'Stros, they lost both games. This time manager Bud Black and his men would certainly hope to avoid the same results and turn the tables.

For the Astros, Hunter Brown will start on the mound on Tuesday. The right handed pitcher has played 15 games so far this season and has started 14 of them. He has a 4-5 record along with an ERA of 4.72, WHIP of 1.41, and 82 strikeouts under his belt.

Austin Gomber will start on the mound for the Rockies. The 30-year-old LHP has played and started 14 games for the Rox this season so far and holds a 1-4 record, with an ERA of 4.36, a WHIP of 1.30, and 52 strikeouts under his belt till now in the 2024 season.

The Astros are currently in second place in the AL West division with a 38-40 record, while the Rockies are at the bottom of the NL West division with a 27-51 record.

Astros vs. Rockies Baseball Betting Odds

Houston Astros -275 -1.5 (-135) U 8 (-105) Colorado Rockies +220 +1.5 (+110) 0 8 (-115)

Where to watch Astros vs. Rockies?

The first game of this free-way series between the 'Stros and the Rox will start at 8:10 PM EDT. Fans can keep an eye on the online streaming of this game on FUBO TV.

Astros vs. Rockies Prediction

The Astros and Rockies have faced each other for a total of 189 times in their MLB careers. The 'Stros have the upper hand in this AL-NL rivalry (104-85).

The Astros have been on a decent run recently and have won three series back to back. With their current run of form and their recent performances, the 'Stros are the favorites to win Game 1 of this free-way series against the Rox.

Players like Alex Bregman, Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown, and Jose Altuve have all been in decent form and have given results whenever their team has relied upon them. They would surely play an important role in Game 1 against the Rockies as well.

The Rox, even though they are the underdogs in this series, have previously shown their potential by surprising all with their performances against formidable opponents like the LA Dodgers. Thus, the Rockies will hopefully provide a tough fight to the Astros and should not be underestimated.

Players like Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar, Brendan Rodgers, and Austin Gomber have all been in decent form even till now in this season, even though they didn't always get the results they hoped for. They will surely play key roles for their team against the Astros on Tuesday.

Prediction: Houston Astros -1.5 (-135)