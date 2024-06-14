Astros vs. Tigers: Game 1 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 14, MLB 2024

After another heart-breaking 2-1 series defeat against the San Francisco Giants, the Houston Astros will now host the Detroit Tigers for a three-game series starting on June 14 at Minute Maid Park.

This is the teams' second regular-season series. The Astros won the previous one 2-1 in May and will look to win this one as well. The Tigers, on the other side, would attempt to turn the tables this time and win the series. They, too, are coming off a 2-1 series defeat to the Nationals and would like to snap their losing streak.

Hunter Brown will start things off on the mound for the Tigers. The 25-year-old RHP has played 13 games this season and has started 12 of those. He has a 2-5 record along with an ERA of 5.58, a WHIP of 1.52 and 67 strikeouts this season.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For the Tigers, Tarik Skubal will start things off on the mound. The young LHP has had a decent start to this season so far, having played and started 13 games with a record of 8-1, an ERA of 1.92, a WHIP of 0.89 and 96 strikeouts.

The 'Stros are currently in third place in the AL West division with a 31-38 record, while the Tigers are in fourth place in the AL Central with a 33-35 record.

Astros vs. Tigers Baseball Betting Odds

Detroit Tigers

-110 -1.5 (+155) O 7.5 -105 Houston Astros +110 +1.5 (-190) U 7.5 -115

How do watch Astros vs. Tigers?

Game 1 between 'Stros and Tigers will start at 8:10 pm EDT on June 14th at the Minute Maid Stadium. Fans can watch the match's live telecast on the SCHN and the online streaming on FUBO TV.

Astros vs. Tigers: Prediction

The Astros and Tigers have faced off 85 times. With a 48-37 record, the Astros enjoy a lead over the Tigers in this rivalry.

Although the start of the season has been pretty disappointing, the Astros have still shown glimpses of some good performances. They are favored to win Game 1 of this series on Friday.

Framber Valdez, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Josh Hader and Hunter Brown have all been in decent form this season. They will surely be looked upon during this series vs the Tigers.

Riley Greene, Gio Urshela, Mark Canha and Tarik Skubal have been the bright spots for the Tigers this season. They will surely provide a hard fight to the 'Stros as they look to get back on winning ways.

Prediction: Houston Astros +1.5 (-190)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback