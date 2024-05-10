Astros vs Tigers Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024 

This Friday, the Houston Astros will travel to the Motor City for a weekend set against the Detroit Tigers. As both teams currently lag behind in their respective divisions, the weekend series holds important repurcussions for both clubs.

Despite putting up one of baseball's best records in April, the Tigers have seen their losses pile up. Meanwhile, the Astros, who have won their division for seven straight seasons, contnue to struggle, and now have the worst record in the AL West.

Astros vs Tigers Preview

Fresh off of their second series loss at the hands of the New York Yankees so far this year, the Astros are in dire straits. Now 13-24 on the season, manager Joe Espada's team is somewhat of an anomaly.

Despite being in the middle of the league in runs scored, and fourth in batting average, the Astros have not been able to win games. Many have pointed to ineptitudes with pitching, especially the bullpen. With a combined ERA of 4.66, Astros relievers sports the sixth-worst figure in MLB.

For the Tigers, wins have also been hard to come by of late. After being swept at Yankee Stadium last week, the Tigers went to Cleveland, where they dropped two of three to the Guardians. Also an offensively challenged team, at leas the Tigers have been able to rely on a tight bullpen and their cumulative 2.81 ERA.

"Here's the Astros' wild double play to end the eighth, which left the Houston dugout all smiles" - Brian McTaggart

Astros vs Tigers Probable Pitchers

Game 1

Left hander Framber Valdez is likely to get the call for the Houston Astros in the first game of the series. The Dominican was sidelined early in the season with elbow imflammation, but appears to be back in shape. Now 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA, Valdez was chased by the Seattle Mariners on May 4 after giving up 5 earned runs in five innings.

"Framber Valdez, Filthy 81mph Curveball." - Pitching Ninja

Valdez' opponent will be Casey Mize. Mize, who missed all of last season on account of Tommy John, is looking increasingly comfortable in the rotation. In six starts this season, the 27 year-old is 1-1 with a 3.98 ERA.

Game 2

On Saturday, the 27 year-old is expected to make his first start since April 14 on account of a neck issue. Before he hit the short-term IL, Javier was one of the Astros' most dependable arms this season. 2-0 on the season, Javier will seek to also defend his 1.54 ERA.

Javier's opponent on Saturday will be Tarik Skubal, who is emerging as an early candidate for AL Rookie of the Year. Now 4-0 on the season, the 6-foot-3 left hander has pitched to a 1.90 ERA. Last weekend, Skubal struck out a career high 12 hitters against the New York Yankees, becoming the youngest Detroit Tigers ace to fan twelve since Max Scherzer in 2010.

"Tarik Skubal, K'ing the Side in the 3rd." - Pitching Ninja

Game 3

41 year-old Justin Verlander will get the ball against his former team on Sunday. Also a player who missed the start of the campaign due to injury, Verlander has had a sluggish start. 1-1 on the year, the three-time Cy Young winner's ERA jumped to 4.43 after giving up seven earned runs in five innings against the Yankees last week.

For the Tigers, Jack Flaherty will be called upon his the series finale. Formerly a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, the left hander will be looking for his first win in a Tigers uniform since his offseason contract.

Astros vs Tigers Prediction

Now trailing even the Los Angeles Angels in the AL West, the Houston Astros are likely reaching a point of desperation. Both teams faced the Yankees and the Guardians lately, who are two of the best clubs around.

Judging by the fact that the Astros fared better, as well as the Tigers' mediocre home record, it's likely that two of the three games will go for Houston.

