Astros vs Twins Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more | Game 2, June 1, 2024

After a disastrous start to the series, the Houston Astros hope to rebound in Game 2 against the Minnesota Twins. The Astros struggled to score more than one run in their series opener but surrendered six in return. Their loss dropped the team to a 25-33 record.

After their last victory, the Twins increased their record to 32-25 in the AL Central. Both teams remain in the third spot in their respective divisions. However, the Stros are eight games behind the .500 mark.

Astros vs. Twins: Preview

The first pitch will be at 4:10 PM CDT at Minute Maid Park. The television broadcast for this game will be on Space City Home Network, Bally Sports North, and MLBN. The online stream can be watched on Fox Sports at the scheduled time.

Astros vs. Twins: Prediction

The Twins have a better record and are stronger than their opponent. Despite having a decent pitcher on the mound, the Stros have struggled offensively. The Twins also have a strong pitcher with a better ERA.

The Twins are predicted to win Game 2 and extend their winning streak. With enough support from the plate, they have a strong chance of defeating their opponent.

Astros vs. Twins: Head-to-Head

The Twins have struggled in most regular season games against their opponent. In 84 games, the Twins have won 40 while the Astros have won 44. Another opportunity lies ahead for the Twins to extend their success.

Astros vs. Twins: Pitching Matchups

Hard-throwing Framber Valdez will go up against the Twins for Game 2. The southpaw had issues with central this season as he holds a 3-3 record with a 4.34 ERA. Valdez has 32 strikeouts in 47-plus innings with a 1.34 WHIP.

The Twins will turn in bring Joe Ryan to the mound to counter Valdez. Ryan has a strong 2.96 ERA with a spectacular WHIP of 0.94. The right-handed pitcher has 76 strikeouts in 67 innings pitched.

Astros vs. Twins: Players to watch out for

Kyle Tucker

Kyle Tucker has been a bright spot for his team. Tucker smashed 18 home runs this season and is one of the top players to watch out for.

Ryan Jeffers

Ryan Jeffers has been dominant for the Twins, proving his best from the plate. Jeffers smashed 12 home runs and 20 RBIs this season.

The Astros have been on a challenging path as they continue to face struggles within the team. The Twins are stronger and have a better chance of winning this series.

