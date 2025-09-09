"At least Anthony Volpe is winning off the field" - Fans buzz as Yankees struggling SS hard launches girlfriend Elle Jowett at Rodon's charity gala

  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 09, 2025 04:33 GMT
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Source: Getty
New York Yankees ace Carlos Rodon and his wife Ashley, hosted the second annual of their Carlos Rodon Foundation on Monday. The Willow Gala was attended by several of Rodon's teammates, including shortstop Anthony Volpe.

While several high-profile names like Aaron Judge, Max Fried and Cody Bellinger arrived with their partners on the blue carpet, Volpe was accompanied by his date, Elle Jowett.

Fans reacted to Volpe arriving at the event with Elle Jowett, with many speculating that she may be his girlfriend.

"Sorry Anthony I was not familiar with your game."
"Swings for the fences off the field as well."
"At least Volpe is winning off the field."
"Wouldn’t be surprised if he dropped the ball with that one too."
"I bet when they argue she brings up all the errors & his batting average."
"Pardon me Volpe. I was not familiar with your game"
The Yankees shortstop has been under scrutiny for his defensive lapses this season as Volpe is leading the league in errors. He hasn't fared much better at the plate either, batting .207 with 19 home runs and 70 RBIs.

Iconic Yankees shortstop defends Anthony Volpe amid slumping season

The Bronx Bombers had one of the best shortstops, Derek Jeter, leading the team for more than a decade. The former Yankees captain came to Anthony Volpe's defense during his appearance on CC Sabathia's “LegaCCy” foundation at The Museum of Natural History on Monday.

“Hey look, it’s very hard to get to the major leagues. Once you get to the major leagues, it’s even harder to stay in the major leagues,” Jeter said. “What every player strives for is consistency. Sometimes you have bumps in the road along the way. It’s just finding that groove. So everybody struggles."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone dropped Volpe from the lineup last month, and speculation has been rising about a potential bench role for the struggling shortstop if the Yankees make the postseason.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
