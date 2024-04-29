“At least this embarrassing moment for MLB is finally behind them” - Fans relieved as league addresses complaints to modify uniforms

The prolonged MLB uniform controversy has come to an end following numerous complaints spanning over a month. The league will address these complaints and is expected to roll out new uniforms for the teams.

Since spring training, players and fans have been disappointed with the latest uniforms for various reasons. Nike designed the uniforms, which were manufactured by Fanatics. While Nike tried to implement breathable and high-performance fabric, it backlashed since the uniforms became see-through.

Along with the see-through fabric, there were several other complaints. However, after much criticism, fans are relieved to hear that the league has taken a step forward to replace MLB jerseys.

Reacting to the news, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. Here's a look at some of the fan reactions.

"At least this embarrassing moment for MLB is finally behind them," wrote one fan.

"This should have already been taken care of," wrote another fan.

"All they have to do is go back to what it was. There was no issue," another fan wrote.

"Why did they change it to begin with?" another fan chipped in.

Some fans joked about getting a refund for customers.

"About time, but now refund all the customers too," wrote one fan.

"I prayed for times like this," added another fan.

MLB uniform updates are set to arrive in 2025

While it might be a relief to fans, the MLB uniform updates will only arrive in 2025. The league will address several issues, including transparency, material quality, and issues related to pants.

The league will also bring back larger lettering to the numbers behind the jerseys. They will also work on the grey uniforms that have been mismatched. Players have raised issues with their grey uniforms. Additionally, players have struggled with overall quality.

Several players have experienced their uniform pants tearing during the game. It's not the first time in the past month that the jerseys have been a disaster. Players and fans will need to deal with the issues for the rest of the season until a new uniform is rolled out.

