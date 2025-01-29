  • home icon
  • “At least it’s not the Dodgers” “Now sign Alex Bregman, Max Scherzer, and Jack Flaherty” - Fans react as Tommy Kahnle nears deal with Tigers

“At least it’s not the Dodgers” “Now sign Alex Bregman, Max Scherzer, and Jack Flaherty” - Fans react as Tommy Kahnle nears deal with Tigers

By Ryan Burks
Modified Jan 29, 2025 22:39 GMT
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn

Tommy Kahnle is one of the top relief pitchers in Major League Baseball, and he spent the last two seasons with the New York Yankees. Kahnle was one of the top free agents on the market this season and it has been reported that he is close to signing a deal with the Detroit Tigers.

When news of him nearing a deal was announced, several fans took to X to share thier reactions.

"At least it's not the Dodgers," one fan said.
"He pitched well for the Yankees last year. Should be a great addition in Detroit," one user commented
"Yankees cmon!!" -one fan commented
"Why are the Dodgers doing this to me?" one X user wrote.
"At least it's not Houston," another fan said.

The Detroit Tigers were able to make it to the postseason a year ago, but some of their fans are still hoping for more additions. The signing of Kahnle led a fan to post his wishlist for the team.

"Excellent, Harris & Ilitch are alive. Now sign Bregman, Scherzer, and Flaherty," a Tigers fan wrote on X.

Tommy Kahnle drew plenty of interest this winter

Tommy Kahnle had one of the best seasons of his career in 2024 as he had an ERA of just 2.11 in the 50 games that he pitched. The free agent market for relievers has been a bit slow to develop this winter, but there were many teams who wanted Kahnle.

Jon Heyman is an MLB insider, and in December, he reported that a number of teams that were keeping a close eye on Tommy Kahnle throughout this process. The New York Yankees were wanting to bring him back, but ultimately Kahnle decided to sign with the Detroit Tigers.

The pressure is now on Kahnle to deliver in Detroit, and he will have plenty of Tigers fans who will be excited to see him pitch.

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
