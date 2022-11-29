New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera, who funds the baseball league, alleges that a mischievous companion is obstructing the process and is threatening to "hijack" the deal. In a lawsuit, Rivera claimed:

“At peril of never reaching Opening Day.”

In a Suffolk County Supreme Court lawsuit, Rivera and five other partners alleged and said:

“Kanwaldev Sra of Dix Hills decided to effectively hijack the partnership behind the United International Baseball League by making business deals for personal gain.”

In September, Sra lost his position as chairman and CEO of a potential league. According to court documents, he allegedly attempted to bind the group to deals without consulting his colleagues or having the funds to cover them. This included hundreds of thousands of dollars for an Indian television show and a $3 million investment in a rugby stadium.

He also allegedly tried to have vendors go exclusively through him by blocking communications between the partners.

Sra’s attorney, Steve Cohn, said:

“The problems arose when the remaining partners realized the possible financial benefits and the fact that [Sra] was the majority partner and forced him to reduce his role.”

Attorney Robert Seeman, who represents the partners, added:

Sra’s lawsuit is patently meritless and are confident in the legal process and looking forward to moving past this, as they are committed to pursuing their collective passion of growing the game of baseball.”

Rivera went by the nicknames "Mo" and "Sandman" and spent the majority of his career as a relief pitcher.

Mariano Rivera – New York Yankees legend & star

Mariano Rivera spent 19 seasons with the Yankees in the MLB, from 1995 to 2013. For 17 seasons, he was the Yankees' closer. He is a thirteen-time All-Star and five-time World Series champion (952).

Rivera finished fourth in the top three of the voting for the American League (AL) Cy Young Award and received five Rolaids Relief Man Awards along with three Delivery Man of the Year Awards.

He was admitted as a member of the 2019 class of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

"Mariano Rivera is the only player to be unanimously voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame" – FOX Sports: MLB

Rivera was a significant factor in the Yankees' success in late 1990s and early 2000s due to his appearance at the conclusion of the games. This was announced by his ominous entrance song "Enter Sandman".

He is a skilled playoff competitor who was voted the MVP of the 2003 AL Championship Series and the 1999 World Series. He also holds multiple postseason records, including the lowest earned run average (ERA) (0.70) and the most saves.

